Australia fires several bush fires in NSW Snowy Monaro that burn in emergency situations

Several bushfires are burning in the Snowy Mountains region of New South Wales.

NSW RFS has issued emergency warnings for the Tinderry, Calabash, Anembo and Jerangle areas in the Snowy Monaro area.

“These (fires) started as a result of the Clear Range fire. These fires are over 880 hectares in size and are out of control,” said NSW RFS in its warning.

“East of Colinton and west of Strike a Light Nature have caused a number of fires in the ACT due to the bush fire in the Orroral Valley.”

The NSW RFS said the fire is spreading east and northeast under strong southwesterly winds.

“These conditions result in increased fire activity and make it difficult for firefighters to slow the spread of fire. Poor smoke visibility makes it difficult for airplanes,” they said.

People on Calabash Road, Tinderry Road, Egans Road and Naylers Lane are advised to seek shelter as the fire approaches.