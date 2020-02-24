Australia Girls vs Sri Lanka Gals – summary and figures

%MINIFYHTML3e5372c58a09333c32f21c9484f246e711%

Rachael Haynes scored a essential half century when Australia's reigning champions survived a scare to defeat Sri Lanka in the T20 Women's Earth Cup.

Right after getting rid of their initial match, Australia was yet again in hassle when it fell to 10-3 in reaction to 122-6 from Sri Lanka in Perth.

However, Haynes (60) shared a essential association of 95 with Captain Meg Lanning (41st) for the hosts to return to the track and finished a five-get win with 3 added balls.

Sri Lanka gained the draw and selected to hit initial, but inspite of the fifty-eight balls of Captain Chamari Atapattu, Australia was the happiest in the intermediate phase, as Nicola Carey (2-18) and Molly Strano (2 -23) held visitors to a full lessen than par.

In the middle of the ultimate quarter of the chase, that 122 appeared a substantially additional remarkable complete whilst Udeshika Prabodhani (two-17) struck 2 times on every single side of a Shashikala Siriwardene (2-20) wicket to leave the favorites ahead of the tournament hesitating with Alyssa Healy (), Beth Mooney (6) and Ashleigh Gardner (two) back in the cabin.

Having said that, Haynes and Lanning stopped the slide and when the very first was fired at the starting of the 18th, Australia was approaching victory, crossing the line twice later on.