Australia is due to slow coronavirus spread, urging vigilance

MELBOURNE – Australian health officials on Sunday said they were cautiously optimistic about slowing the spread of coronavirus in the country but warned that social isolation restrictions would remain in place for months.

Confirmed cases rose to 139 during the 24 hours until Sunday afternoon, bringing the national total to 5,687, Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy said. Deaths from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus, rose to 34.

This indicates the daily rate of infections is less than 5%, about one-fifth of what Australia saw in mid-March.

“We are more confident that if people continue to comply with what is being asked of them we can prevent a situation like we have seen in many other countries of the world,” Murphy said in a television interview.

Australia has banned people from leaving homes for whatever the most important activity is and limited public gatherings to just two people. State borders, cafes, clubs, parks and gyms are closed.

Many states have given the police the power to enforce policies through heavy fines and potential jail terms. Last Saturday, Victoria police released 142 fines for violating social travel rules, officials said.

Health Minister Greg Hunt warned over the weekend, however, that despite good signs, Australians still had to keep their distance from others for a “difficult” six-month period.

“Other countries or some individuals may be talking about the fact that we can stop everything in two weeks and it will all disappear: that’s not an honest assessment in our view,” he said Hunt on Sky News Australia.

Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said on Sunday that while there was some “remarkable success” in slowing the spread of coronavirus, Australians “have come a long way.”

Nearly a third of Australia’s deaths have been linked to a shipwreck of Carnival Corp’s Ruby Princess, which last month allowed disembarked passengers in Sydney, many of whom tested positive for COVID-19.

New South Wales Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said Sunday a criminal investigation would be launched into the case.

The South Pacific nation of Fiji on Saturday recorded five new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 12, the government said.

In New Zealand, with the rapid introduction of stringent restrictions mandating more people to stay home, trips to retail and recreational facilities, such as restaurants, cafes or shopping centers have dropped. 91 percent, according to Google.

New Zealand recorded 48 new cases on Sunday, bringing the total to 872. One person has died so far from influenza-like illness, according to health ministry data.

Premier Jacinda Ardern said Sunday that “going early and early” seems to be working.

“While compliance is generally strong, there are still some that I would like to portray as idiots,” Ardern said in a television interview. (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)