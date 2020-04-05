Australia is optimistic about slowing the spread of the virus, urging caution

MELBOURNE – Many Australian health officials said on Sunday they were cautiously optimistic about slowing the coronavirus spread in the country but warned that social isolation restrictions would remain in place for months.

Confirmed cases rose to 181 during the 24-hour period early Sunday, bringing the national total to 5,635, health ministry data show. Deaths from COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the virus, rose to 34.

This indicates the daily rate of infections is less than 5%, about one-fifth of what Australia saw in mid-March.

New South Wales (NSW) Director of Health Protection Jeremy McAnulty said there is hope that a sting in the curve of new infections has begun.

“We wanted to be hopeful, but not to over-egg the numbers,” McAnulty said.

Health Minister Greg Hunt warned on Saturday, however, that despite good signs, Australians will still have to keep their distance from others for the next half year.

“This is a difficult six-month period that we have to go through,” Hunt told Sky News Australia.

A March 29 Google Community Mobility Report, which chronicles movement over time, showed Australians cut their travels to restaurants and shopping centers by only 45%, while traffic to grocery stores are reduced by just one second.

The data mainly led to the introduction of stricter restrictions last week, which limited public gatherings to two people and encouraged most to stay home. State borders, cafes, clubs, parks and gyms are closed.

Many states have given the police the power to enforce policies through heavy fines and potential jail terms. Victoria police issued 142 fines on Saturday for violating social mobility rules, officials said.

In New Zealand, with the rapid introduction of stringent restrictions mandating more people to stay home, trips to retail and recreational facilities, such as restaurants, cafes or shopping centers have dropped. 91 percent, according to Google.

New Zealand recorded 48 new cases on Sunday, bringing the total to 872. One person has died so far from influenza-like illness, according to health ministry data.

Premier Jacinda Ardern said Sunday that “going early and early” seems to be working.

“While compliance is generally strong, there are still some that I would like to portray as idiots,” Ardern said in a television interview. (Editing by Jacqueline Wong)