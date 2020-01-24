Australia is working to recover three-person bodies from the fall of an air tanker

SYDNEY (AP) – The American tanker plane, which crashed while fighting Australian forest fires, had just thrown a load of flame retardants onto a fire before it crashed in the state of New South Wales, investigators said on Friday.

The crash of the C-130 Hercules tanker on Thursday killed 44-year-old Captain Ian H. McBeth from Great Falls, Montana. First Officer Paul Clyde Hudson, 42, from Buckeye, Arizona; and flight engineer Rick A. DeMorgan Jr., 43, of Navarre, Florida, whose employer Coulson Aviation of Canada, said in a statement.

The crash occurred during an unprecedented forest fire season that left much of the destruction in southeastern Australia.

Specialized investigators were sent to the crash site in the state’s Snowy Monaro region, and a team was working to recover the bodies of the victims, Greg Hood, chief commissioner of the Australian Transport Safety Bureau, told reporters in the nearby town of Numeralla.

He described a difficult process to find evidence of the crash and the remains of the victims, as the devastating fire is still burning and there are potential dangers such as aviation fuel.

More than 500 fire fighting planes from several countries are fighting the forest fires in Australia. “If you can learn lessons from this accident, it is really important that not only Australia learns these lessons, but the world learns them.”

He and other Australian officials are in favor of the death of the three Americans.

According to Coulson Aviation, McBeth was “a highly qualified and respected C-130 pilot with many years of fire service, both in the military and at Coulson Aviation.”

McBeth, who is survived by his wife and three children, also served as the Montana and Wyoming National Guard.

Hudson “graduated from the Naval Academy in 1999 and has held various positions with the United States Marine Corp. for the next twenty years, including as a C-130 pilot,” said Coulson. He is survived by his wife.

DeMorgan served as a flight engineer on the C-130 in the U.S. Air Force at age 18, the company said. He had had more than 4,000 hours as a flight engineer with almost 2,000 hours in combat.

“Rick’s passion was always flying and his kids,” said Coulson. He is survived by two children, his parents and his sister.

The Prime Minister of New South Wales, Gladys Berejiklian, said a memorial service will be held in Sydney on February 23 for American firefighters and three Australian volunteer firefighters who died during this forest fire season.

“We will pay tribute to the brave firefighters who have lost their own lives and protect the lives and property of others,” she said.

“I know that many members of the public, the RFS (Rural Fire Service) and the emergency services want to come together as families and communities work through this incredible loss.”

The three deaths have brought Australia’s casualties to at least 31 since September. The fires also destroyed more than 2,600 homes and destroyed more than 10.4 million hectares (25.7 million acres), an area larger than the state of Indiana ,

As a precautionary measure, Coulson placed other fire-fighting aircraft on the ground to reduce the availability of aircraft to firefighters in New South Wales and neighboring Victoria. The four-propeller Hercules drops more than 15,000 liters of fire-retardant material in a single pass.

Berejiklian said more than 1,700 volunteers and staff were on site, and five fires were described at an “emergency warning level” – the most dangerous on a three-level scale – across the state and on the outskirts of the national capital, Canberra.

LAST STORIES: