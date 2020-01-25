Australia loses her mind about Billie Eilish’s hottest 100 win, but she’s thinking about donuts

At only 18 years old Billie Eilish I just broke two records when both the youngest winner and the first female solo artist to win the Triple J Hottest 100, which is an absolutely phenomenal achievement.

In her post-victory interview, Billie again proved to be the coolest 18 year old in the world.

“I love you, thank you guys, you did that, thank you for making my life what it is,” she started the interview from her bedroom.

In the midst of the ongoing bushfire crisis that is still devastating the country, she sent her best wishes to Australia.

But the real kicker of her interview was her party plans, which are rightly less exciting than my own plans for Saturday night.

“I’m celebrating in this chat. I have donuts in the fridge, I could eat them.”

I COULD. GO. EAT. SHE.

After breaking two records and hitting the hottest 100, she thinks she might only be able to treat herself to one or two donuts.

“I’m just trying to relax before the Grammys.”

But it’s okay, while Billie managed to keep her cool while she rested with her family in her bedroom, the rest of Australia lost their shit together.

https://twitter.com/Thethenthen/status/1220993781870129152

When I hear one (1) man complain about Billie Eilish copping number one, I swear to God. # hottest100 pic.twitter.com/3Neuknfven

– burke (@van_egmonds) January 25, 2020

Billie Eilish absolutely killed it this year.

– tiBe (@phantasmaglo) January 25, 2020

First solo artist to win a real QUEEN. ???????? # hottest100 @billieeilish https://t.co/hIMcCcYH0N

– Jess ???? (@BATMANNN) January 25, 2020

I’m so glad it was Billie Eilish !! People were pressured to be them too

Congratulations to you for being the # 1 female solo artist

– CL ???? (@agusthopes) January 25, 2020

I also love Billie Eilish and she deserves all of her success. I’m so happy that someone like her has such a large audience with such music

– Paris (@parisvelvet), January 25, 2020

the power women have. the taste. the taste. @billieeilish deserves this first place and THIS is on PERIODT. # Hottest100

– Janne Bautista ??????????? (@jannebautista_) January 25, 2020

Obviously, every “music expert” came out of the woodwork to indicate that he had never heard of Billie Eilish and that the song was damn terrible, but who cares? Not Billie, that’s for sure.

We are a record-breaking queen.

