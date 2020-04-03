Australia offers free childcare during coronavirus crisis

This is the web version of Broadsheet, Fortune’s daily newsletter about the world’s most powerful women. To deliver it to your inbox every day, Sign up here.

Good morning, Broadsheet Reader! The postponement of the 2020 Olympics is particularly challenging for gymnasts, female writers are the top contenders for the International Booker Award, and Australia offers free childcare. Have a relaxing weekend.

– Childcare in the era of COVID. As the coronavirus continues to destroy the earth, its routes reveal which service countries are most valuable. In Australia, childcare is ranked high.

Scott Morrison’s government announced Thursday that it would provide free childcare to one million families during the COVID-19 crisis. The virus disrupts the normal work of citizens, highlights the childcare industry and its tens of thousands of jobs, and makes it easier for parents employed for “important” work. To continue their important work. Australia will cost about $ 1 billion in the first three months of the initiative.

Parenting issues have shaped some conversation about closing schools in the United States. Because closing them needs to find a way to care for the essential workers, especially those in the healthcare system, suddenly while they are working. Anyway, most schools were shut down with legitimate concerns about the spread of the virus.

The UK has sought to address this issue by keeping schools and childcare facilities open for children of vital workers. New York City is trying a similar plan.

“These services are so important to so many parents that they can support their families. Children need as much familiarity and continuity as we can provide during this uneasy time “Morrison says that families with disadvantaged children and parents are the top priority.

The coronavirus crisis has already taught us some painful lessons. For example, services such as child care are mostly provided by women, are essential to global economic and physical well-being, and have not been adequately benefited and underestimated for too long.

Claire Jillman

claire.zillman@fortune.com

Azuki

Today’s Broadsheet was created by Emma Hinchliffe.

. [TagsToTranslate] The Broadsheet