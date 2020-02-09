Australia Pouring mega-fire as torrential rain brings relief

SYDNEY – A devastating fire that burned out an area eight times the size of Manhattan has given relief to firefighters who have been fighting the flames for several months.

The number of fires that are still burning in New South Wales has dropped from more than 130 at the beginning of the year to 37, according to the country fire department, after parts of the state have been hit with hundreds of millimeters of rain in recent days.

While the downpours are welcomed by farmers struggling with persistent drought conditions, they pose the risk of flooding in many coastal areas. It has been predicted that Sydney will get around 100 millimeters of rain on Sunday, and the deluge is expected to continue until Monday.

New South Wales emergency services issued a severe weather warning, ranging from harmful winds to unusually high tides to dangerous surf. Around 19,000 households in the Sydney metropolitan area were de-energized after power trees fell down, the energy company Endeavor Energy said in a Twitter update.