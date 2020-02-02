Australia prohibits foreigners arriving from China

Scott Morrison announced this morning that Australia will ban all foreigners traveling from mainland China to curb the spread of the corona virus.

The prime minister announced this at a press conference in Sydney, saying the ban affects everyone who has been in China since February 1.

This applies to people who have left or have traveled through mainland China and extends an existing travel ban for Hubei, the epicenter of the current outbreak of the corona virus

Morrison said to reporters:

“In these circumstances, we are indeed very careful so that the Australians can go about their daily lives with confidence.”

When asked about possible political implications of the decision, Morrison said that he put Australia’s interests first and added:

“Of course, we appreciate the challenges the Chinese government is currently facing with this very serious problem, and we thank them for the commitment we have had.”

Australian citizens and permanent residents returning home are exempt from the travel ban, but must isolate themselves for 14 days after arrival.

This news comes a day later Qantas and Air New Zealand announced that it would suspend flights to mainland China.

Ten cases of coronavirus have been identified in Australia, but there have been no deaths. At least two dozen countries have now confirmed cases.

According to official Chinese government figures released on Saturday, 259 people have died from the disease and approximately 11,791 are known to be infected.

Image:

Getty Images / Don Arnold