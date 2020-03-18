Australia puts “indefinite ban” on foreign travel for Australia’s coronavirus – world news

Australia on Wednesday ordered its citizens to stop traveling abroad with an unprecedented move designed to stem the spread of the coronavirus epidemic.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced at a press conference what he called an “unlimited ban” on travel abroad, while boosting closed gatherings of more than 100 people in Australia.

“This is a type one event at 100,” Morrison said of the pandemic. “We have not seen such things in Australia since the end of World War I.” “We will keep Australia in operation, we will keep Australia in operation, (but) it will not look as usual,” he said, warning that the measures they take will last at least six months.

In Australia, more than 450 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported so far, and the number is increasing daily. There have been only five deaths so far.

Morrison declined calls by the government to order the closure of schools, as has been done in other countries, saying the impact of such closure on society and the economy would be “serious”.

“Whatever we do, we have to do at least six months,” he said, adding that, among other consequences, the long-term closure of the school would remove 30 percent of workers from the healthcare industry because parents stay home with their children.

The ban on travel abroad came as two major airlines, Australia, Qantas and Virgin Australia, reduced international flights by 90 and 100 percent respectively.

Acknowledging it was “the first time that has happened in Australia’s history”, he said the ban was needed to stop travelers from bringing more cases of coronaviruses to that country.

The ban on gathering more than 100 people indoors refers to “irrelevant” gatherings and excludes public transport, shopping venues and schools.

The government has already banned outdoor events with more than 500 people, causing a serious blow to spectator sports in the nation for the craziness of the sport.

