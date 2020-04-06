Australia, South Korea, Japan lead Asia-Pacific rally on growing hopes Blockades could work against Coronavirus

Australia, Japan, and South Korea led a rally in the Asia-Pacific markets on Monday, after a drop in daily deaths at hotspots in the United States and elsewhere offered some hope against the fury of the coronavirus pandemic and raised the future US.

Australia’s ASX 200 rose 4.3%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 jumped 4.2%, South Korea’s Kospi rose 3.8%, Kosdaq rose 3.9%, and the Hang Seng index increased by 2.3%, starting at 2.15pm local time. Meanwhile, U.S. equity futures have risen by about 4%.

“Hundreds of people are dying every day from the pandemic, but fewer than the previous days, giving markets hope that the blockade measures are finally starting to prove effective. Like the rest of the world, the financial markets are looking for slag. hope, “said Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst for Asia-Pacific at OANDA.

Japan, the third largest economy in the world, is reportedly preparing to declare a state of emergency – its first ever – and launch huge stimuli to combat coronavirus.

“After-the-coronavirus” shares at bargain prices in the basement are shouting “buy” to brave investors, analysts say

Japan’s expected move comes when hotspots in New York, Spain and Italy showed a slowdown in daily deaths over the weekend, increasing sentiment as pharmaceutical companies around the world hurry to offer effective treatments and a vaccine.

The Japanese economy was already troubled before the coronavirus epidemic, which infected at least 3,000 Japanese citizens and killed 70 of them. Already on Tuesday, the government could unveil its largest ever stimulus package, with the ruling party calls for help in the amount of about 60 trillion yen ($ 550 billion), according to Bloomberg.

Five questions every investor should ask about coronavirus and what it will do to the stock markets next

In Hong Kong, utilities and commerce and industry have brought in gains. The actions of the new economy like Ali Health, Ping An Good Doctor and Tencent have come together. (For in-depth coverage of the markets, see the Live Stocks blog.)

The city’s recovery from the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic may not improve in the next six months, said financial secretary Paul Chan Mo-po, adding that the government will offer “full” aid to protect businesses and jobs across the board. sectors such as the outbreak impact affects the economy.

Chinese markets are closed due to the Ching Ming Festival.

Globally, deaths from respiratory disease are approaching 70,000, and about half of the world’s population is stuck, disrupting travel, business and work. The International Monetary Fund claims that the global economy is in recession and the Chinese central bank has warned of a possible major depression, although it has called the possibility low.

Singapore and Hong Kong are tightening restrictions to try and curb a new wave of infections. Singapore, where 195 new cases have been reported over the weekend, will close non-essential activities on Tuesday, followed by schools. Hong Kong is reportedly examining stronger measures, after limiting city trips, closing bars, and enforcing seat distances in restaurants.

In the United States, the world’s largest economy, the next two weeks will be particularly bleak in terms of deaths, with the American surgeon general comparing the Pearl Harbor period and the 9/11 terrorist attacks. But New York has seen deaths, hospitalizations and intubations decline daily, although New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said it was too early to know if a breakthrough had been reached.

“I see the light at the end of the tunnel,” said President Donald Trump at a press conference. “… We have to open our country … I hope you come back soon.”

For investors, coronavirus continues to lead the stock markets, with huge price volatility at times. All major world markets, with the exception of China, are located in the bear territory.

Oil was another wildcard for investors after Russia and Saudi Arabia launched a price war in the outbreak of the virus, which depressed oil demand. Uncertainty looms over an OPEC meeting on Thursday. Trump warned that he could impose tariffs to protect the American oil industry if prices continue to plummet

Elsewhere in the markets, Singapore’s Straits Times index rose 3.6 percent.

The S & P / NZX50 of New Zealand went against the trend, which slipped 1.7 percent.

Sign up now and get a 10% discount (original price $ 400) on SCMP Research’s China AI Report 2020. Discover the AI ​​ambitions of Alibaba, Baidu and JD.com through our in-depth case studies and explore new AI applications in all sectors. The report also includes exclusive access to webinars to interact with C-level executives of major Chinese AI companies (via real-time question and answer sessions). Offer valid until May 31, 2020.

More from the South China Morning Post:

Read the original article on the South China Morning Post. For the latest news from the South China Morning Post download our mobile app. Copyright 2020.

.