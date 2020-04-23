Australia will continue investigations of coronavirus at the World Health Assembly

Australia will push for an international investigation into the coronavirus pandemic at next year’s annual meeting of the World Health Assembly, the decision-making body of the World Health Organization (WHO), its prime minister said Thursday.

Australia wants the WHO to be strengthened and is suggesting introducing inspectors with the power to enter a country to respond more quickly to a health crisis in the style of weapons inspectors.

Australia serves on the board of directors of the assembly, which determines WHO policies and appoints the general manager. The assembly is expected to meet on May 17.

Coronavirus is believed to have emerged in a market selling wild animals in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year. It spread worldwide, infecting around 2.6 million people and killing more than 183,000 of them, according to Reuters calculations.

WHO targeted by Trump

WHO’s response to the outbreak has become controversial, with US President Donald Trump accusing her of being “focused on China” and suspending US funding.

Diplomats believe the May meeting opens the door to discussion of Australia’s inquiry request because the items on the agenda already include invitations to a “lesson learned” to review health emergencies.

“The World Health Assembly is coming up in May. There are opportunities to pursue the matter there and this is our first point of reference,” said Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

Australia overcame the worst of its coronavirus outbreak, which is why it moved to pressure other countries to support its inquiry, but understood that other countries were still facing high mortality rates, government sources said. .

Looking for “related countries”

Morrison has called leaders in France, Germany and the United States and is expected to put pressure on Britain and Canada as Australia seeks support from “like” countries.

France and Britain said on Wednesday that it was not the time to investigate.

Morrison told reporters that he understood the hesitation about timing and downplayed suggestions that China would be targeted.

“Our purpose here is quite simple, we would like the world to be safer when it comes to viruses,” he said.

“Obligations and responsibilities”

Although the proposal would be for a major overhaul of the coronavirus epidemic and the WHO response, which could therefore propose ways to strengthen WHO’s powers, Morrison said he supported a weapons inspector-style agreement for health emergencies. which countries would join.

The World Health Organization has taken heat from some countries for its management of the coronavirus pandemic. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, has promised a review at the end of the crisis. (Salvatore Di Nolfi / AP)

“They don’t have a traveling commission to go where they want in the world, but if you’re going to join a club like the World Health Organization, there should be obligations and responsibilities,” he told a press conference.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the agency would carry out a “post-action” review at the end of the crisis.

Morrison told Australian broadcaster Sky that “nothing has changed” after WHO held a review of an Ebola outbreak in Africa that critics said it handled badly.

“A good record”

Richard Maude, a former Australian diplomat and head of intelligence, said that Australia has led coalitions of countries on issues such as disarmament, non-proliferation and Russia’s downing of flight MH17 over Ukraine.

“Australia has a good reputation for doing things in multilateral processes, including the United Nations,” said Maude, Asia Society Australia’s executive director of policy.

“The problem for Australia right now is that while the goals – more transparency and learning lessons – are reasonable and important, the question of the origins of the virus and the path of its transmission have become so caught up in US geopolitics and deterioration. -China league that China is unlikely to cooperate. “

China criticized Australia’s request for an investigation as “political manipulation” and accused Australian legislators of Trump parrot.

Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne wrote in a newspaper column that no country would be identified and that the role of the WHO should have been reviewed because Australia wanted strong multilateral institutions.