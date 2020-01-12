Australian Aborigines have a solution to the country’s bushfires. And has been for 50,000 years

Loading...

The fires in Australia have been burning for months, consuming almost 18 million acres of land. Thousands may evacuate and kill millions of animals.

They show minimal signs of slowing down. The Australian state of New South Wales, in which Sydney and Canberra are located, was declared a state of emergency this week as weather conditions could deteriorate and the risk of fire could increase further.

However, there could be a 50,000 year old solution. Aboriginal burning practices.

This is how it works.

The aborigines had a deep knowledge of the country, said historian Bill Gammage, professor emeritus at the Australian National University, who studies the history of Australians and aborigines. You can feel the grass and know if it would burn well; They knew what types of fires to burn for which types of land, how long, and how often they burned.

“They have skills like that, but we don’t know,” said Gammage.

Aboriginal techniques are based in part on fire prevention: clear the land of fuel such as debris, undergrowth, undergrowth, and certain grasses. The fuel ignites easily, resulting in more intense flames that are harder to fight.

The Aborigines set small fires that were not too intense and cleared the country of the additional rubble. The lower intensity fires would reduce the impact on the insects and animals that occupy the land, and protect the trees and canopy.

Even though current firefighters are still using some fuel control and hazard reduction techniques on the ground, Gammage says that this is not enough.

“Some of it is done, but not adequately,” he said. “We don’t really consider plants and animals that could be at risk of fire. Second, we don’t really know what the best time of year is, how much fire is on fire, and how to split a fire front.”

It’s not that they don’t know anything, said Gammage, especially the firefighters on the ground. But he said it wasn’t enough to get Australia to safety.

Why Aboriginal techniques are so difficult to implement

Setting smaller, low-intensity fires to prevent larger bush fires may sound common sense. In practice, however, it is very difficult.

It depends on the knowledge, said Gammage. When do you make a fire What time of year? What time of day? How long should it burn? What plants are there? What’s the weather like – is there a drought now?

“You have to have a lot of local skills,” said Gammage.

He gave an example. In Australia, the combustible undergrowth can germinate more if the fire is too hot. When early Europeans tried to copy Aboriginal techniques by lighting a fire, they made the fires too hot and got even more of the flammable peel. So they tried again. And again.

“Although the Aborigines can take control of the fire and see the benefits, they cannot copy them,” he said.

Now the coexistence is clear.

“Where the Aborigines are in charge, they don’t have big fires,” said Gammage. “In the south, where whites are in charge, we have problems.”

With increasing climate change, the fires will also increase

The bushfires in Australia will never go away, but will only get worse. According to Justin Leonard, a researcher who is committed to understanding bushfires and farming. Bush fires are lit by nature as well as humans, but Leonard called them “inevitable”.

Climate change only worsens the conditions for fires, he said. Droughts and hotter weather only lead to more intense fires and longer fires – changes that are already being observed, he said.

Under worsening conditions, fires are harder to extinguish: they become too big to reach safely, and even air suppression is not necessarily possible due to the wind.

What does this mean for local fire techniques?

You will still help, said Leonard. Areas that have been burned preventively result in less severe fires. The problem, however, is that despite all the preventive measures, the fire can still burn directly through the country in the worst conditions.

That means cities are still in danger.

“We have to solve this inevitability through effective township design,” said Leonard.

In other words, domestic firing techniques alone are not enough. The communities need to properly manicure the adjacent forests, landscaping their own private property, and having effective house design and maintenance, said Leonard.

Aboriginal techniques require more money. The cost could be worth it

The most common way to deal with fires is medium-intensity fires, Leonard said. It resembles these smaller, more common fires, except that it burns a little hotter, covers more land, and is just a little more intense.

Basically, it’s more for your money. And that is what it is about.

You have to “use limited budget for the most productive way” to prevent fires, Leonard said.

It takes a lot of work to light small, frequent fires everywhere – even using this tactic near cities can be labor intensive, said Leonard.

Gammage found that costs are a common problem when it comes to switching entirely to Aboriginal fire practices. But he said he wasn’t impressed by this argument.

“It costs a lot more (to fight these fires),” he said. “Fires that destroy 2.5 million acres of what is happening now is shameful. It’s a shame that everyone can run such terrible fires amok”

What the Australians really should learn from the Aboriginal people is oversight of the country, Leonard said. The Australians should consider and embrace the way the Aborigines know and care for the country.

Gammage pointed to an incident on Tuesday when a local fire department managed to direct a bushfire around their community, although according to the Sydney Morning Herald, their city was “undefended”.

The brigade used their knowledge of the country and stayed behind while others were evacuating. And instead of burning through their city, the brigade was able to save houses and prevent deaths.

It just shows how important it is to know the local fire conditions, said Gammage. Know the country – just like the Aborigines.