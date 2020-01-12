Australian actor Ben Lawson shares the emotional Bushfire poem

Loading...

Australian actor Ben Lawson has gone viral after a six-minute poem has been published that summarizes the feeling that so many Aussies are currently being experienced as bushfires continue to ravage the nation.

The poem titled “To my country, from an expat” was released on Instagram’s IGTV, where it immediately went viral because it hit the nail on the head when it came to the bushfire crisis.

The emotional poem describes the life of an Aussie expat like Lawson who travels far and wide but always has a keen sense of patriotism. But after remembering the nods, he shares them with travelers or how it feels when Full house takes place in a foreign pub, the poem has taken a deep look at the reality of Australia today.

“[That’s about] what I saw when I opened the morning news. My heart stopped for a second and my neck became too tight, her name was in the headlines, she didn’t look good. “

“She didn’t look recognizable, I had never seen this sky before. It’s not the place where I grew up, I can’t remember that. Bushfires have never started as early as September.”

Lawson describes the horrors that Australians face every day, be it the immediate threat of the flames or the smoke that fills the air in our cities.

“I stare at evacuation and watch the children choke. Our New Zealand neighbors are now coughing on our smoke.”

“So far we’ve burned about three times as much land as Brazilians, and we’re up to half a billion on all these animals.”

The poem further elaborates on the lack of importance attached to climate change and the planet, with Australian coal or “carbonized black gold” seeming to be worth more than the half a billion animals that have perished this bushfire season.

“What if it is not particularly environmentally friendly? Just think about the economy and not focus on science,” he summarizes the mindset of most climate change defenders.

As the poem progresses, Lawson, whom you may remember as Frazer Yeats on Neighbors, becomes more and more emotional. He even sheds a tear as the poem ends.

“I know I’m far from her, especially when she’s sick, but I know I’ve never been so proud to call myself an Australian.”

The 39-year-old actor played in shows such as Don’t Trust the B – in Apartment 23, Covert Affairs and Designated Surivor, as well as in newer roles in 13 Reasons Why and The Good Place.

Despite his impressive U.S. curriculum vitae, Lawson continues to comment on the disaster that has struck his home country.

“Thank you to everyone who has helped us so far!” He wrote the Instagram post before connecting various charities that need donations.

Image:

Instagram / @bennyvegas