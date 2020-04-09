Australian Air Force Combat 600 Coronavirus

(SYDNEY) – Police with protective equipment have boarded a boat to arrest evidence and question sailors involved in the hundreds of Coronavirus infections and the deaths of 15 people in Australia.

About 2,700 passengers escaped from the ship on March 19 in Sydney and have since become the source of the largest influenza epidemic in Australia. More than 600 cases of COVID-19 and 15 deaths are related to the ship, Princess Ruby Princess.

New South Wales police, who boarded the ship Wednesday night in Port Kembla, south of Sydney, say it is expected to remain at the port for 10 days with its 1,040 crew on board. make a healthy test. About 200 crew members showed symptoms of COVID-19, while 18 tested positive for the virus that causes it. The remaining crew members came from 50 countries.

New South Wales Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said Thursday that officers seized a black box “that looks like an international airliner” and some witnesses. He said the captain was very helpful.

“I can confirm that there are still 1,000 crew members on board,” he said, adding that three of them want to stay on board. “They’re safe on another ship and I think it’s a good outcome.”

On Thursday, Australia experienced the lowest incidence of coronavirus infection in more than three weeks.

Health Minister Greg Hunt said there were 96 new cases, the first time there were fewer than 100 people a day since March 17. About 6,000 and 51 people die in Australia from the disease.

In order to limit the impact of the economy, lawyers passed a supplemental salary support program Wednesday morning valued at $ 130 billion ($ 81 billion).

