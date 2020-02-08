Australian and New Zealand musicians play Neil Young’s ‘Live Rust’ in concert

To mark the 40th anniversary of Neil Young’s groundbreaking album, a supergroup of Australian and New Zealand musicians will perform Live Rust in Sydney and Melbourne in May.

The album is fully performed by a supergroup of Australian musicians, including Phil Jamieson from Grinspoon, Sarah McLeod from The Superjesus, Jon Toogood from Shihad and Bob Evans from Jebediah. You will join a group of New Zealand artists that include Samuel Flynn Scott, SJD, Delaney Davidson and Reb Fountain.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LQ123T3zD2k (/ embed)

The live concert is divided into two sets. The first is a presentation of songs by bands from Young’s 57-year-old anthology such as Buffalo Springfield and Crazy Horse. The second set contains the album “Live Rust”, released in 1979, which is performed track by track.

As a multi-instrumentalist and activist, Young is one of the most productive songwriters in music history. Young began his music career in the 1960s and founded Buffalo Springfield, who released three studio albums. The Canadian’s most recent release in 2019 was “Colorado” with Crazy Horse, which released breathtaking 40 studio albums, eight live albums and 59 singles, both as a solo artist and with various bands. Young was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice.

Both shows are suitable for all ages. Tickets will be sold to the general public on February 11th at 9:00 AM AEDT.

Neil Young’s ‘Live Rust’ tour dates in Australia are:

Sydney State Theater (May 7th)

Melbourne Palais Theater (9)