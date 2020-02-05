According to Hive + Wellness, the owner of Capilano honey, important beekeeping areas suffered “devastating” consequences during the bush fire crisis, which were “worse than feared” and possibly required several years of recovery.

Ben McKee, chief operating officer of Hive + Wellness, who recently visited drought and bushfire-affected beekeepers in Queensland, New South Wales and Victoria, said many family businesses are under significant stress.

“In a way, it was worse than we feared,” he said today.

“We saw large parts of a burned and drought-stricken country with little flora that the bees could feed on.

“Many of our beekeepers have lost beehives, while the long-term effects of the lost scrubland are devastating.”

Mr. McKee said that despite recent rainfall, it would take “several years” for some of these areas to regenerate and get healthy beehives again.

“There won’t be enough food for some time,” he said.

Mr. McKee warned that a troubled beekeeping could also harm the Australian agricultural industry, as pollination of honeybees plays an important role in the production of plants such as almonds, avocados and blueberries.

He said beekeepers, the nation’s “forgotten peasants,” desperately needed government support.

“I think our politicians understand that and we will work with them to ensure the help that beekeepers need so badly,” said McKee.

“It is important at the moment that beekeepers have immediate access to undamaged scrubland to take care of their beehives.”

In November, buyers with Hive + Wellness status would almost certainly be hit by higher honey prices as supplies became scarcer and beekeepers struggled to keep their beehives alive during the drought.