Australian bushfires reveal an ancient water system that is older than the pyramids

Extensive water channels built by Australian Aborigines thousands of years ago to catch and harvest eels were discovered after forest fires burned up dense vegetation in the state of Victoria.

The Budj Bim cultural landscape, consisting of canals, weirs and dams made of volcanic rock, is one of the world’s most extensive and oldest aquaculture systems, according to UNESCO. It was built by the Gunditjmara over 6,600 years ago and is older than the Egyptian pyramids.

Budj Bim cultural landscape. (gunditjmirring.com/CNN) While the water system was known to archaeologists – it was added to the UNESCO World Heritage List in July last year – additional sections were exposed by the fires that hit the state in December.

Denis Rose, representative of Gunditjmara, project manager at the non-profit Gunditj Mirring Traditional Owners Aboriginal Corporation, told CNN that the system was significantly larger than previously recorded.

“When we returned to the area, we found a canal that was hidden in the grass and other plants. It was about 25 meters long, which was a fairly substantial size,” said Rose.

He said other new structures that resembled canals and ponds were now visible in the scorched landscape. “It was a surprise to always find new ones that were exposed by the fires,” he added.

The Bent Pyramid, which is part of the Memphis necropolis on the UNESCO World Heritage List. (AP Photo / Maya Alleruzzo) According to the Aboriginal Corporation website, the aquaculture system that is part of the Budj Bim National Park was built by the local population using the abundant volcanic rocks of a volcano that is now dormant in the region.

According to UNESCO, the Gunditjmara used the system to redirect and modify waterways to maximize the yield of aquaculture.

“The Budj Bim cultural landscape is an exceptional testimony to the Gunditjmara cultural traditions, knowledge, practices and ingenuity,” it said.

The fire near the national park was triggered by lightning in late December, which eventually spread to 790 hectares, said Mark Mellington, district manager for Forest Fire Management Victoria.

To protect the world heritage, firefighters worked with local groups to identify culturally important locations and used “low impact techniques” to replace heavy machinery when the fires were extinguished, he said.

“These measures prevented the fire from spreading beyond the boundary lines even on extreme fire days and protected the cultural sites from damage,” he added.

The Gunditjmara was one of several groups of indigenous people who lived before the European settlement in the south of what is now the state of Victoria, according to the Victorian government. The population was believed to be thousands before the 19th century, but decreased significantly after the arrival of Europeans.

Rose said he was relieved that the region’s fires hadn’t done too much damage compared to other parts of Australia and hoped that this would be a good opportunity to further explore the old aquaculture system.

“We hope to be able to conduct a comprehensive cultural heritage survey over the next few weeks to review areas that were previously uncovered,” he said. “It is important because it offered traditional people a rich and sustainable life and continues to be an important part of our cultural life.”