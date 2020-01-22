Australian consumers’ mood of gloom is exacerbated by devastating bush fires

File picture shows shoppers finding their way into and out of a Myer department store, Australia’s largest chain, in Perth. – AFP picture

SYDNEY, January 22 – Australian consumer pessimism intensified in January as households became angry about the economic impact of the devastating bush fires that have killed 29 people, millions of animals, and thousands of homes in recent months.

The Melbourne Institute and Westpac Bank consumer sentiment index released on Wednesday fell 1.8% in January, the lowest level since last October. It declined by 1.9% in December.

The index fell sharply by 6.2% compared to the previous year and continued to outnumber optimists with 93.4 pessimists.

The free sentiment slump is a bad sign of consumer spending and could hamper growth in the Australian economy by $ 1.9 trillion ($ 1.30 trillion) in the coming quarters.

Economists believe that the bushfires will impact gross domestic product by 0.25 to 0.4% per quarter by March 2020, with agriculture, retail, tourism and construction most affected.

Westpac chief economist Bill Evans said the index could have continued to fall, but the survey was conducted the week it had rained heavily, somewhat cushioning the bushfire hit.

Forest fires are widespread in Australia, but the current season has been unprecedented in scale and duration. Despite the recent rain, numerous fires continue to burn on the east coast.

“If the survey had been conducted a few weeks earlier, the index would likely have continued to have dropped despite the very low starting point,” Evans said in a statement.

“This low level of trust is in line with generally poor reports of consumer spending.”

All economic components of the index declined in January.

The “Economy, next five years” sub-index fell by 3.7%, while the “Economy, next 12 months” sub-index fell by 5.4%. Both fell by 8.9% and 11.9%, respectively.

The direct effects of the fires have so far been felt primarily in rural communities, although dangerous smoke has hit tourism and spending in the major cities of Sydney and Melbourne.

Companies are also feeling the heat as fashion retailers and food and beverage manufacturers report a drop in sales.

The Australian Tourism Export Council has estimated that international tourism revenue could decrease by 10% to 20% in 2020.

“Overall, we believe the wildfires will increase the likelihood of the RBA’s rate cut in February,” UBS analysts wrote in a note yesterday.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) cut interest rates three times last year to an all-time low of 0.75% and has announced its intention to do more if necessary. – Reuters

