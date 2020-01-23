Australian coronavirus stocks fell amid fears of the outbreak in China

Australian stocks fell around noon after days of record highs due to profit warnings and concerns about the fatal virus outbreak in China.

The S&P / ASX200 reference index fell 52.4 points, or 0.73 percent, to 7,080.3 points at AEDT’s noon, while the broader All Ordinaries index fell 56.3 points, or 0.76 percent, to 7,192.7 points fell

The slump came after a record run for the Australian equity market, which broke the 7,100 mark yesterday due to broad-based profits.

This continued after key job data released late morning turned out to be slightly better than expected, which relieved the pressure on the Reserve Bank board to cut interest rates when it hit on February 4.

BIS Oxford Economics chief economist Sarah Hunter said she continued to expect the central bank to provide further stimulus, but this could be delayed until March.

Downer EDI was the worst hit in morning trading, slumping more than 20 percent after lowering its net income for the full year to $ 300 million on loss-making contracts. Shares fell at $ 12.15 at AEDT to $ 1.90 to $ 6.90.

Cimic slumped nearly 20 percent after the contractor warned of a one-time charge of $ 1.8 billion after tax when he wrote down his stake in BIC Contracting. It was trading at $ 6.78, or 19.38%, at $ 28.20 at 12.15 p.m. (AEDT).

Energy stocks fell after the oil price fell about two percent overnight. This was due to a market surplus forecast by the International Energy Agency, and demand was concerned about the outbreak of the deadly virus in China.

Santos lost 22.5 cents, or 2.51 percent, at $ 8.72, while Woodside cut 71 cents, or 1.98 percent, to $ 35.12 at noon.

The Australian dollar bought AEDT 68.7 cents at 12:00 today.