Australian court overturns Cardinal Pell’s child abuse convictions

Cardinal George Pell, the longest-serving Catholic convicted of child sexual abuse, will be released from prison after his convictions are overturned.

The Australian High Court dismissed Pell’s convictions, with Chief Justice Susan Kiefel announcing the seven judges’ decision unanimously.

This decision means that he will be released from Barwon prison, near Melbourne.

The former finance minister of Pope Francis was convicted in 2018 for sexually abusing two 13-year-old altar boys in a back room of St Patrick’s Cathedral in Melbourne in December 1996 while he was archbishop of the second city ​​of Australia.

Pell was also found guilty of indecently assaulting one of the boys after mass in early 1997.

The 78-year-old cleric has served more than a year of a six-year sentence.

The High Court concluded that the Victoria Court of Appeal was wrong in its 2-1 majority decision in August to uphold the jury’s verdicts.

Pell was considered the third Vatican official when he voluntarily returned to Melbourne in July 2017, determined to erase his name from dozens of allegations of child abuse dating back several decades.

All of the charges have been dropped by prosecutors or dismissed by the courts at preliminary hearings over the years, except those relating to allegations in St Patrick.

Pell, reading a statement prepared during a 2016 police interview, said, “The allegations involve vile and disgusting conduct contrary to everything close to my heart and contrary to the explicit teachings of the church that I have spent my life representing. “

He also noted that he had set up a compensation system for victims of the clergy, a world first, the Melbourne Response, a few months before the crimes had occurred.

While the police detailed the allegations of abuse, Pell replied, “Absolutely shameful waste. This is completely untrue. Madness.”

Much of the two-day High Court hearing focused on whether the jury should have had a reasonable doubt about Pell’s guilt and whether he could have had time to molest the boys in court. five or six minutes immediately after mass.

During the hearing, Pell’s lawyer, Bret Walkers, said that all that the prosecution had to do at his trial and at the appeal court hearing was to prove that Pell was left alone while stolen or not speaking with the faithful after mass was “possible” to prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. .

“It is … a grotesque version of the reversal of the burden of proof, if all the Crown has to do is prove the possibility of something,” he said. – PA