As far as I can tell, there are two foolproof ways to judge the quality of music. The first and most subjective test is to evaluate a song’s ability to generate an emotional response. Do you get certain traces to text your ex, dance until your legs are numb, or storm the gates of heaven and call for a fight with God? If so, you probably have a good song in your hand.

The second test: does a song remember Jason Gillespies 201 * against Bangladesh in his last test? According to the weapons currently bombing Triple J’s Facebook page during the “Hottest 100 of 2019” countdown, this is a better measure of the quality of a tune.

As Australia’s largest music countdown progresses, fans across the nation have responded to every track with deep cricket cuts. See, a guy’s reply to Triple J’s post about # 92 counting down, customer careIs it true:

Sampa the Great‘S Final Form crept into # 89 and sparked a debate over whether their incredibly good track should have been placed higher. For a bastard, the only number she cared about was 200 – that’s Marnus LabuschagneFor those who play at home:

Lana Del Rey secured the # 85 slot with its cover of SublimateDoin time. Australians quickly Peter Siddle That was exactly 26 years ago when he did a birthday hat trick at Ashes in 2010.

Skegss also stepped in a cover. Record your Like A version The Pixies“Here Comes Your Man finished 90th, as if this beer glass had found a comfortable home at Shane Warne:

In the comment section, other strong “Not as good as …” candidate members have appeared, including references to Farmer’s Union Iced Coffee, Liverpool Football Club, and references to the (unfortunately not eligible!) The Witcher song “Toss A Coin To Your Witcher “.

Do you know who else could throw a coin?

