Australian EDM Up to Throw Charity Rave

Electronic music executives Insomniac Events and Brownies & Lemonade have announced a charity campaign to raise funds for relief efforts following the devastating fires in Australia. The event will take place on Wednesday, January 29 at LA Academy in Hollywood, California.

“Make It Rain: Benefit for Australian Fire” features a set of Australians with over 10 different electronic actions. The bill includes notable artists such as What So Not, GG Magree, Nina Las Vegas and more. The lineup also signifies a special guest visit, one that Brownies & Lemonade is known for in the online scene.

Many of their events include secret shows or invitations. EDM icons like Skrillex, Medasin, Jai Wolf and others have been kept as secretive past visitors. It has been rumored on all social media that the secret performance at Make It Rain will be Australian Grammy producer Flume. Brownies & Lemonade have not confirmed this rumor.

The Brownies & Lemonades have hosted charities in the past, recently releasing their 4th installment of “LA Gives Back” last December. All the profits were made to help the homeless in Los Angeles and raised about $ 200,000 in the first three years of the event.

100% of the proceeds made to Make It Rain will go to fire help in Australia. The event is 21+ and will start at 10 pm on Wednesday, January 29. For fans who can’t watch, they can tune in to listen to SiriusXM’s Double Revolution broadcast on Saturday, February 1st. Tickets are on sale here. For all additional information, visit here.