[australian-ex-cop-charged-with-108-intercourse-offences,-such-as-rape]

A former Western Australian officer is becoming billed with far more than 100 sexually associated offences, like dozens of rapes. — Reuters pic

SYDNEY, March five — A previous Australian law enforcement officer was to show up in courtroom these days charged with in excess of 100 sexually connected offences, such as dozens of rapes.

The former Western Australian officer, who resigned after remaining charged by inner affairs in 2018, allegedly assaulted and raped several ladies more than a ten years through dates arranged on line.

The 50-year-previous male from Perth was billed with 108 offences together with dozens of rapes, several counts of drugging girls and a number of counts of assault triggering bodily damage.

Allegations of predatory sexual behaviour sparked the investigation that uncovered the offences stretching back to 2010 with police believing extra women have nonetheless to occur ahead. — AFP