Australian firefighters get a break after a hard night, but “still a long way to go”

SYDNEY – The conditions for bushfires on the Australian east coast relaxed on Saturday after a hard night for firefighters. The authorities expect at least a week of milder weather to improve defense against the still burning huge flames.

A strong south wind changed the warning threshold on Friday evening with gusts of more than 100 km / h, but on Saturday morning the cooler temperatures and rainfall relaxed the conditions.

“A lot of relief for many churches that are really suffering at this time, but the next few days are looking pretty good, too,” Jonathan How of the Bureau of Meteorology told ABC News. “Much cooler too.”

Shane Fitzsimmons, the New South Wales Fire Service (NSW) officer for rural areas, said in a press conference that breathing space was an opportunity to try to stabilize the fires and try to keep the upper hand.

“Apparently we have at least a week. It will probably be the best seven days we’ve had without an increase in very dangerous fire classes, ”said Fitzsimmons.

Victoria’s emergency minister, Lisa Neville, urged the communities affected by the fires to take advantage of the milder weather conditions to be expected to check each other out.

“This will leave a significant trauma for people,” said Neville at a separate press conference. “The next few weeks will be really important that we take care of each other.”

Since October, 27 people have been killed and thousands have been repeatedly evacuated as huge and unpredictable fires seared more than 10.3 million hectares of land, approximately the size of South Korea.

The Australian authorities knew that the risk was far from over.

“The longer-term forecast or the outlook, rather than the forecast, is warmer and drier, so we know we still have a long way to go,” said Andrew Crisp, Victoria emergency management officer, at a press conference.

“It’s great to take a break now so we can reset our operational activities and focus and what we can do to support the community, but we’ll have more hot weather.”

Here are the key aspects of the crisis:

• Almost 150 fires were still burning across New South Wales on Saturday morning, more than 60 of which were unconstrained but none were in a state of emergency. Around 2,000 homes have been destroyed in the fire-affected areas of the state.

• A person in NSW suffered severe burns while defending a property and was taken to a Sydney hospital on Friday evening.

• A fire was still burning in Victoria on Saturday after a total of about 20 fires burned in the state.

• A number of fires that have been burning in the Snowy Mountains region in NSW and across Victoria have joined forces. The fires together cover more than 600,000 hectares of land. Although the combined fires burn in an inaccessible area, the authorities say they are not an immediate threat.

• Thousands of Australians took to the streets on Friday to protest the government’s inaction against climate change. They were supported by protesters in London.

• Westpac estimates total bushfire losses at approximately $ 5 billion ($ 3.4 billion). This is more than the 2009 bushfires in Victoria, but less than the floods in Queensland in 2010 and 2011. A 0.2 to 0.5 percent hit predicts gross domestic product.

• Australia’s alpine resorts have dusted winter snow machines to blow freezing water onto dry ski slopes as fires threaten the Snowy Mountains region.

• The Insurance Council of Australia has raised its fire damage estimate to over AUD 900 million, with a further increase in claims expected.

• Health officials in New South Wales called for additional precautions to prevent heat-related illnesses.

• The wildfires in Australia have recently overshadowed other disasters. The burned terrain is more than twice the size of what the fires in Brazil, California and Indonesia did in 2019.

• Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has pledged $ 2 billion to a newly created National Bushfire Recovery Agency.

• Approximately 100 firefighters from the United States and Canada are helping, another 140 are expected in the coming weeks.

• The fires released 400 megatons of carbon dioxide and generated harmful pollutants, the European Union’s Copernicus surveillance program said.

• Smoke has spread across the Pacific and affects cities in South America and may have reached Antarctica, the United States’ World Meteorological Organization said.

