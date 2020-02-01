Australian fires: Canberra, ACT, NSW, Victoria

A fire near Canberra that has crossed the border to threaten homes in NSW is one of the many emergency situations in East Australia.

Five fires have risen to an emergency level in NSW.

The people of Michelago and Bredbo near the ACT border were warned of the fire in Clear Range in southeastern New South Wales.

This fire, caused by embers that were several kilometers from the big fire in the ACT’s Orroral Valley, has now also closed the Monaro Highway.

Three of the other dangerous fires are in the Bega Valley.

They are called Postman’s Trail Fire, which burns north of Cathcart, Big Jack Mountain north of Rocky Hall, and Border Fire, which is increasing near Burragate and Coolangupra.

A bushfire in Victoria’s devastated east also burns at the highest warning level, while another fire has been downgraded as power is restored across the state.

News reporter Ruth Wynn-Williams has seen the sky in Bredbo change to an apocalyptic orange, where the point fire exploded quickly.

“If you are not around, you cannot return,” warned the RFS.

Houses are also threatened near Tantawangalo, south of Bemboka, between Bega and Cooma on the south coast of New South Wales