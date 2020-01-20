Australian forest fires: death toll rises, thousands take refuge on beaches

Two other people have died, five more missing, dead and thousands have been evacuated to the beaches as Australia’s most devastating forest fire season worsened on Tuesday.

Police said a father and son died Tuesday morning defending their home in Cobargo, near the coast of the state of New South Wales (NSW), 280 miles south of Sydney.

The city was hit by an uncontrollable fire that broke out in the community in the middle of the night, its main street having been impacted.

Farther south, fires continued to explode in the state of Victoria, where some 4,000 people were forced to take refuge on the beach in the tourist town of Mallacoota in the East Gippsland district along the coast. of the Pacific. About 4,000 additional people were housed in community centers in the city.

People sheltering on the beach were advised to get in the water if the fire situation worsened. Similar advice was given to residents of several coastal towns in New South Wales, where frightened residents and vacationers had also abandoned their homes to settle on the beaches.

Residents of Mallacoota posted information about the sound of fire on social media, posting photos showing how it was believed that smoke had changed “day to night”.

Four people were missing in the region, where more than half a million acres of forest were burned and the intense heat and smoke from the fires created localized storm systems.

“Mallacoota is currently under attack,” Victoria State Commissioner Andrew Crisp said on Tuesday.

“It’s dark, it’s pretty scary … the community is under threat right now but we will maintain our line and they will be saved and protected.”

Emergency officials said it was possible that cities in the Gippsland area could be evacuated by sea as the fires, fueled by high winds, continued.

Another person was missing in the town of NSW, below NSW.

While defense personnel helped firefighters and volunteers deal with some of the worst fires, eight fires were on fire in emergency rooms across New South Wales, with a similar number going on in Victoria and two others in the island state of Tasmania.

Fires Burn and Smoke Rises Near Properties in Bundoora, Victoria (ABC / Channel 7, Channel 9 via AP)

The death toll from more than three months of forest fires in several states is now 12.

Thousands of people have been displaced from their homes, with more than 1,000 homes destroyed.

Victorian Prime Minister Daniel Andrews said Tuesday that 70 firefighters from the United States and Canada have been flown in to help local teams.

The main roads have been closed near the south coast of New South Wales, including the country’s main national highway, the Pacific Highway.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison released a video speech expressing sympathy for the death Monday of 28-year-old volunteer firefighter Samuel McPaul, who died when what was described as “a tornado of fire” overturned his truck while assisting at a fire near Albury, south NSW.

“As 2019 draws to a close, the devastating impact of these terrible bush fires continues,” said Morrison.

The high fire danger and extreme temperatures – western Sydney reached 45 degrees Tuesday – have caused several New Year’s Eve fireworks, including in the national capital Canberra, to be canceled.

The iconic fireworks at Sydney Harbor were to go ahead, but with signs indicating how people could donate money to help those affected by the fires.