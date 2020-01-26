Australian government is working to free Australians caught in Wuhan

Secretary of State Marise Payne says the federal government is working with Chinese authorities to find ways to rescue Australians trapped in the city called “Ground Zero” from the outbreak of the deadly corona virus.

Hundreds of Australian nationals are trapped in Wuhan and Hubei province, where 56 people have died from the highly infectious disease and another 2,000 cases have been confirmed.

China cut trains, planes, and other connections to Wuhan, as well as public transportation in the city, this week, and continuously extended the closure to 16 surrounding cities with a total population of more than 50 million people – more than in New York. London, Paris and Moscow together.

A Chinese healthcare worker checks the temperature of a woman entering a subway station during the Chinese New Year and Spring Festival on January 25 in Beijing. (Getty) (Getty) Dr. Kerry Chant, Chief Health Officer of NSW, speaks to the media at a press conference on coronavirus. A fourth “probable” Australian case of coronavirus was announced late Sunday. (AAP / Bianca De Marchi) (AAP)

In the midst of the blockade, countries like the United States and France have tried to evacuate their citizens from the central Chinese city.

The government’s announcement came after NSW Health confirmed a fifth case in Australia – a young Chinese woman in Sydney who tested positive for the “likely” corona virus late Sunday.

The condition of the young woman will be confirmed tomorrow by further test results.

In a statement released on Sunday afternoon, Ms. Payne admitted the fears of those Australians affected by the ban, including dozens of children.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade is working closely with Chinese authorities and international partners to consider possible travel assistance for Australians from areas affected by Chinese travel restrictions,” the statement said.

There are now more than 40 confirmed cases of coronavirus outside of China. (9News) (9News)

“Given the prevalence of the Corona virus, the Chinese authorities are currently imposing very strict restrictions on all trips from Hubei.

“We ask the Chinese authorities for advice on these restrictions and the opportunities for international travelers.”

While the Australian government does not have a consulate in Wuhan, the State Department said it is working with its embassy in Beijing and its consulate in Shanghai to assist Australians in the region concerned.

The corona virus under the microscope. (British Health Protection Agency)

The death toll in China has risen to 56. 2,000 cases have been confirmed and another 2,600 people are suspected of being infected.

Corona viruses are transmitted by animals and humans, and the Wuhan tribe has been linked to a city market selling seafood and wildlife, including wildlife. The Chinese government announced on Sunday that the sale of wild animals is prohibited across the country

Beijing will send another 1,600 medical professionals to Wuhan to help the city cope with the growing number of coronavirus patients.

A Victorian man in his fifties was the first confirmed case in Australia yesterday. Hours later, NSW Health confirmed that three people in the state also had the disease.

All infected had traveled to Wuhan or Hubei in China, or had contact with someone who was confirmed to be infected with the disease.

Four people in NSW who were examined today for symptoms of coronavirus were cleared up.

The priority is still to ensure that overseas visitors pay close attention to symptoms to prevent the virus from spreading.

“The problem, especially for today’s health, is that we want to make sure that each of our visitors, or indeed Chinese Australians who have been to Wuhan or have had any connection to Wuhan or Hubei or come into contact with anyone in Wuhan or Hubei has been very careful about possible symptoms in this area, “said Brad Hazzard, Minister of Health in New South Wales.