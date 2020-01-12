Australian legend Shane Warne sparked terrible bushfires when the baggy green cap raised A $ 1 million for the cause

Loading...

Legendary Australian cricketer Shane Warne has stepped up efforts to fight the terrible bushfires that have caused total destruction down under.

Australia is struggling with one of its worst brush fire seasons, caused by record temperatures and prolonged periods of drought.

Warne raised over a million Australian dollars

Since September, 25 people have died and thousands have been made homeless, while an estimated one billion animals have died.

The tragic events have shattered hearts worldwide, and Warne admits that he’s struggling to figure out what’s going on in his home country.

To help, the former leg spinner, who took 708 gates, auctioned off the green cap he wore during his 145 test career.

The Australian Commonwealth Bank has placed a top bid of more than one million Australian dollars (GBP 528,514) in the last minute of the auction, which goes to the Australian Red Cross Disaster Relief and Recovery Fund.

Firefighters fought bravely to contain the fire

They are planning a national tour to raise more money for the bushfire-affected communities before they are permanently housed in the Bradman Museum.

“I’ve played 145 tests and I’ve carried that throughout my career,” Warne told Alan Brazil Sports Breakfast.

“We wore it every morning on a bowling day, we all wore our green hats.

“It has a lot of blood, sweat and tears and some drinks that celebrate victories.

“It is something that I appreciate and that affects all of us.”

In the midst of the destruction, stories of bravery and heroism have emerged in which firefighters and thousands of volunteers risk their lives to fight the extremities.

The bush fires have caused massive devastation across Australia

Warne added, “It’s terrible. The pictures we see every day are just heartbreaking.

“Over 500 million animals have died, houses have been destroyed, lives have been lost. There is total chaos, especially in Victoria and New South Wales.

“You can smell the smoke everywhere, it’s really terrible.

“We all try to do our part to help these firefighters. What they experience every day is unthinkable.

“It’s pretty difficult to express when you look at the pictures, it’s pretty difficult to understand. There are people who have lost everything.

“There were so many hero stories about these firefighters who saved children, families, and animals.

