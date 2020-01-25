Australian Open: Coaches saw the size of “Coco” Gauff and Sofia Kenin early on

January 25 (UPI) – It took some time for American tennis fans to learn the names Cori “Coco” Gauff and Sofia Kenin, but their coaches knew how special they could be at a young age.

Now Coco – a Delray Beach, Florida, was born. The 15-year-old plays for a quarter-final victory at the 2020 Australian Open, but has to prevail against Kenin to get there.

The 21-year-old Kenin, who comes from Moscow and now lives in Pembroke Pines in the US state of Florida, is performing for the first time in the fourth round in Melbourne.

“I always believe that I can win regardless of my opponents,” said Coco on Friday after angering Naomi Osaka, number 3.

The experienced trainer Rick Macci knows how to recognize size early on. He saw this with both players when they were under 10 years old.

Macci heads the Rick Macci Tennis Academy in Boca Raton, Florida. He also coached Serena Williams, Venus Williams, Jennifer Capriati and Maria Sharapova before they were teenagers. He got to know Kenin at the age of 5 and trained her until the age of 12.

“I knew right away. I said, ‘This is the scariest little creature I’ve ever taught,'” Macci said of Kenin. “I said when I was 20 that she would be the top 10 in the world … but what was in her head was amazing. The way she measured the ball when she was young was like a little wizard. You also had a drop shot at 7. ”

Macci also taught Coco, who is now mainly trained by father Corey and the famous instructor Patrick Mouratoglou.

“Her athleticism was then (7 years old) from the charts,” said Macci about Coco. “The speed – you could say that it could be an Olympic sprinter like I saw at Venus. … The speed she had was elite.”

American Sofia Kenin also qualified for the fourth round of the 2019 French Open before losing to the world’s number 1, Ashleigh Barty. File photo by David Silpa / UPI

Natural talent is easy to spot even for an inexperienced eye, but what’s in an elite athlete’s brain is often more important when it comes to defining a champion. Macci said that is the main similarity between the Williams sisters, Coco, Kenin and other stars.

In the head of Coco and Sofia

“They go deep as competitors,” said Macci. “It’s a different level of competition from LeBron James and Michael Jordan. Their thirst for competition and their will to win is so great. When things get difficult, it is often the deciding factor. Everyone is competitive, but both.” stay with it longer.

“They all have different shapes, sizes, sizes, weights, lines and handles, but at the end of the day that’s the common thread.”

Nick most recently trained Coco in Plantation, Florida in 2019, the day before she left for Wimbledon. Coco reached the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time in this tournament, beat Venus Williams in the first round and moved up in the WTA rankings.

“She plays really well,” Kenin said of Coco. “It started the new year well and had a great year 2019. I will just enjoy the moment and then prepare myself.”

Saviano said “Team Gauff”, consisting of Coco, her father and Mouratoglou, is doing a great job of getting Coco to play with a feeling of joy and passion while having fun.

“One of the secrets of greatness in every area is having a positive, joyful passion for what you do,” said Saviano. “Passion is the engine that drives the person in the quiet hours of hard work. It helps them do the things that have to be great. And when they play, they understand that it is a sport. It is not Life and death.”

“When people understand the subtleties of being a great competitor, it’s always about pushing yourself inside out. You can always control whether you’re doing everything you can from the inside. You can’t always control the result. “

Coco admitted that she felt “nervous” as she dealt with increasing media attention during the 2019 US Open, but is now a different player.

“Now I’m just having fun,” said Coco. “Winning is a cherry on top, but frankly I have a lot of fun on the pitch, even in difficult situations.”

No prediction

Neither coach would predict who will win the match and reach the quarter-finals. Coco and Kenin meet EST in the fourth round on Saturday. The exact time will be announced. Coco is now number 67 in the world, while Kenin is number 15.

Coco is known for its speed and ability to handle powerful punches. This was shown in her third round against Osaka, the defending champion of the Australian Open.

Kenin has one of the best drop shots on the WTA tour, which means she can get a shot and throw the ball back by flipping it over the net. As a result, her opponent must quickly step on her feet to get to the ball and return.

“Sofia is rock hard,” said Saviano. “Coco is an exceptional athlete who absorbs the strength very well. I think it will be difficult for Sofia to hurt Coco a lot. It depends on how well Coco performs and plays.”

Both coaches have brought significant improvements to Coco in recent years and even since their last appearance in Melbourne. She worked on her serve and forehand in the off-season, taking her a step closer to her first Grand Slam title.

With Coco’s speed, she can recover from mistakes and play a great defense. Kenin’s experience means that she won’t likely get nervous if the competition gets tougher. Macci said Kenin was more versatile than Coco because it could angle and do drop shots and do things that could take advantage of Coco’s inexperience.

“It’s subtle, but it’s different from someone who just tears the ball,” said Macci. “Sofia understands the court, I think she will be number 1 in the world at some point. She is as strong spiritually as you are.

“It’s going to be a great fight and nothing would surprise me, but based on Sofia’s experience and the ability to use the drop shot, I think this will change the landscape.”