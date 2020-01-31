Australian Open: Dominic Thiem reaches the 1st final in Melbourne Park

MELBOURNE, Australia – Dominic Thiem, locked up in a roughly possible semi-final of the Australian Open, looked up at his guest box, knocked on his stomach and stuck out his tongue, as if to indicate that he felt sick. He shook his head. He shivered.

Whatever was going on, Thiem turned out to be great – good enough to play, good enough to win.

The 26-year-old Austrian reached his third Grand Slam final overall and first in Melbourne Park by using his basic bullying and large-scale bravery to beat Alexander Zverev with 3-6, 6-4, 7-6 (3), 7 – 6 (4) on Friday evening.

“I felt nerves, I think. I put so much energy, so much effort, so my stomach wasn’t ready for that. I think it rebelled a bit, “Thiem said laughingly about what was happening. “But everything is fine. I sometimes have it when I have difficult competitions. ”

The number 5 placed Thiem’s ​​opponent in the title match on Sunday will be number 2 Novak Djokovic, the title defender, who eliminated Roger Federer on Thursday.

The women’s final is Saturday, with double head champion Garbiñe Muguruza of Spain against the 14th placed Sofia Kenin of the United States. It is the fourth Grand Slam final of Muguruza and the first of the 21-year-old Kenin.

Djokovic, 32, appears in his record eighth Australian Open final and 26th Grand Slam final in general. While Thiem sees his first major trophy, Djokovic goes to number 17, which would bring him within three of Federer’s record of 20. Rafael Nadal, with 19, is the only other man for Djokovic.

The previous two major finals of Thiem came in the red clay of the French Open, where he became Nadal’s twelfth champion in the last two years.

Now he faces a similar challenge: Djokovic holds a record of seven titles from the hard court of the Australian Open.

Thiem had never passed the fourth round in Melbourne until now. But he is currently in excellent condition, with three consecutive wins over top 10 opponents, including No. 1 Nadal in the quarterfinals and now No. 7 Zverev.

In both most recent victories, Thiem was better at the most crucial moments, happy to trade in back-of-the-court exchanges until an opening occurred.

He played three tiebreakers against reliably ruthless Nadal – and came out with all three. Then two tiebreakers came against Zverev – and Thiem took both.

Against the 6-foot-6 (1.98-meter) Zverev, Thiem shook a shaky start and pulled out the second set by saving a few break points before grabbing him with a 125 mph ace.

In the third, Thiem, despite looking tired and sick, knew two set points with go-for-it winners – one a backhand, the other a forehand. Shortly thereafter, another tie-breaker left Thiem, and ended it in style with another pair of winners – this time in advance, then backhand.

In the last tiebreaker Friday, the last three points came from Thiem via a few foreheads and a volley.

The temperature climbed all the way up to 110 degrees (43 Celsius) during the mixed double semi-final Friday afternoon, but by the time the Thiem vs.. Zverev started the evening, it was cooler. The retractable roof at Rod Laver Arena was partially open when they started before a rain shower in the fourth game caused a three-minute delay to completely cover the arena.

There was a longer, odder, interlude after the first game of the third set, when the action was delayed for seven minutes due to a problem with some of the stadium lights. While tournament officials gathered to discuss the matter, fans killed the time by dancing in the aisles on “Staying Alive” by the Bee Gees, Zverev changed his shirt and Thiem smiled at the absurdity of it all.

“Loosened me a bit,” said Thiem.

When Thiem started imposing himself – he went from five winners in the first set to nine in the second and 20 in the third – Zverev seemed to find more and more things that bothered him.

The 22-year-old German, never before in a big semi-final, had no replay challenges in the third set and was sure that a service from him who was considered an error had taken the line (a TV picture dropped) that the call was correct). He pleaded unsuccessfully with chairman referee John Blom to overrule the line judge so that Thiem could challenge it and everyone could see the replay.

Zverev was forced to take a second service and he turned it into a 109 mph bait, then called something and was cited by Blom for verbal abuse.

Zverev followed with a 114 ace to end the game and shouted: “Come on!”

There were other such distractions, including whether the network machine missed a let call on a service and told Blom that he found an arena video sign annoying.

What really bothered Zverev was of course Thiem, who now gets less than 45 hours of rest and tries to find a way to beat Djokovic in a place where nobody is better.