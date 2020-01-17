Australian Open draw: Coco Gauff meets Venus Williams

Cori “Coco” Gauff, 15, upset former world number 1, Venus Williams, at Wimbledon in 2019 when she was the youngest qualifier in the tournament’s history. File photo by John Angelillo / UPI | Stock Photo

Venus Williams is the oldest player at the Australian Open at 39. File photo by Monika Graff / UPI | Stock Photo

Jan. 17 (UPI) – Americans Cori “Coco” Gauff and Venus Williams highlight the first round matchup at the 2020 Australian Open after the draw for the tennis grand slam in Melbourne.

The draw was announced on Thursday. Williams, 39, is the oldest player of the tournament, while Gauff, 15, is the youngest. Gauff upset Williams at Wimbledon last year after becoming the youngest qualifier in tournament history.

Defending champion Naomi Osaka is also in Gauff’s and Williams’ quarters of the tournament round, which could potentially result in a tough matchup in round three. Osaka – No. 3 in the world – fights against Marie Bouzkova in the first round.

Rafael Nadal, No. 1 of the men, fights against Hugo Dellien in the first round. No. 2 Novak Djokvoic – the defending champion – and No. 3 Roger Federer play in the same men’s halftime and play a possible semi-final match between the tennis stars. Djokovic faces the German Jan-Lennard Struff in the first round. Federer meets American Steve Johnson in Melbourne.

The number 1 in the world, Ashleigh Barty, moved into Lesia Tsurenko in the first round of women. No. 8 Serena Williams will meet Anastasia Potapova in the first round at Rod Laver Arena on Sunday.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ukzPTKJrqs (/ embed)

Other notable matchups in the women’s first round are: Karolina Pliskova No. 2 against Kristina Mladenovic; No. 4 Simona Halep vs. Jennifer Brady; No. 5 Elina Svitolina vs. Katie Boulter; No. 6 Belinda Bencic against Anna Karolina Schmiedlova; No. 7 Petra Kvitova vs. Katerina Siniakova; No. 9 Kiki Bertens vs. Irina-Camelia Begu; No. 10 Madison Keys v Daria Kasatkina; No. 19 Donna Vekic v Maria Sharapova; No. 24 Sloane Stephens vs. Zhang Shuai; No. 21 Amanda Anisimova vs. Zarina Diyas; and former number 1 in the world Caroline Wozniacki against the American Kristie Ahn.

The men’s draw in the first round includes: No. 4 Daniil Medvedev against Frances Tiafoe; No. 5 Dominic Thiem against Adrian Mannarino; No. 6 Stefanos Tsitsipas against Salvatore Caruso; No. 7 Alexander Zverev against Marco Cecchinato; No. 8 Matteo Berrettini v Andrew Harris; No. 9 Roberto Bautista Agut against Feliciano Lopez; No. 10 Gael Monfils v Lu Yen-hsun; John Isner vs. Thiago Monteiro; Nick Kyrgios vs. Lorenzo Sonego; and Stan Wawrinka against Damir Dzumhur.

Djokovic has won three of the last five Australian Open men’s individual titles and is a seven-time champion of the tournament. Serena Williams has seven Australian Open individual titles.