Australian Open men’s final, Illinois-Iowa and the Super Bowl

SUN 2

Australian Open men’s final (2.30 p.m., ESPN; enclosure at 7 p.m., ESPN2): The great Novak Djokovic goes for career title no. 8 in Melbourne Park. That’s pretty close to Rafael-Nadal-on-Roland-Garros territory, people. Good luck to Dominic Thiem, who is looking for his first Grand Slam title.

Illinois in Iowa (afternoon, FS1): a collision of Big Ten contenders is a major problem, but the royal rumble between Kofi Cockburn and Luka Garza exaggerates this. The Illini’s Cockburn (7-0, 290) is – with a mile – the best freshman of the competition. The Garkey of Hawkeyes (6-11, 265), a junior, is the best candidate in the competition for player of the year. Ready, ready, wrestling!

Super Bowl: 49ers vs. Chiefs (5.30 pm, Fox-32): Has it been 25 years since the last of the five Super Bowl victories of the Niners? Yes, well, that’s nothing compared to the 50-year drought since the Chiefs’ only title. That is almost half a century where we come from.

MON 3

76ers on heat (6.30 p.m., NBATV): A kind of big problem with Jimmy Butler this season: Dude can’t shoot. Just like in, the former Bulls star doesn’t even do 25% of its three point attempts. Who does he think he is, Kris Dunn?

Tue 4

Blackhawks at Wild (19:00, NBCSN): The Hawks have won four times in the series, dating back to last season. The last time these teams met, in December, Patrick blinded Kane, putting his sixth career in the regular season on the board. If we’re Hawks coach Jeremy Colliton, we’ll make it one more.

WOED 5

Loyola in the state of Indiana (5:00 PM, CBSSN): The Ramblers are in the middle of the race in first place in the Missouri Valley, with dancing bear, big guy Cameron Krutwig, doing all kinds of things as usual. And to think that DePaul for a while looked like there was the best university team in town.

Bruins at Blackhawks (19:00, NBCSN): The defending Eastern Conference champions have the scoring machine duo David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand, ridiculously good goal tending and a healthy lead on top of their division. Other than that, what do they have that the hawks don’t have?

DO 6

Pelicans at Bulls (19:00, NBCSCH): Can Bulls fans wear Zion Williamson shirts in the United Center? Ask a friend.

Rockets at Lakers (9.30 p.m., TNT): No doubt, emotions will still be heavy at Staples Center. In case LeBron James and Anthony Davis didn’t have enough motivation to win a ring earlier together, now they do it for Mamba as well.

VRI 7

Maryland in Illinois (19:00, FS1): When they met in the Big Ten opener in early December, the Illini coughed a 15-point lead and lost 59-58. Translation: They have something for the Terps on the farm.

SAT 8

Duke in North Carolina (17:00, ESPN): Even when the Tar Heels struggle to stay above .500, this is the best rivalry in college basketball. We can easily say it, but it is hard to believe that UNC freshman star Cole Anthony – who has had an arthroscopic knee operation since mid-December – would miss it.