Australian Open player collapses in brush fire coughing fit

January 14 (UPI) – Slovenia’s Dalila Jakupovic had to retire from the qualifying game at the 2020 Australian Open after suffering from a coughing fit in the Melbourne area due to bushfire and poor air quality.

Jakupovic was eliminated on Tuesday in the second set of their game against Stefanie Voegele. She won the first set 6-4 before leaving the game and chasing her Swiss opponent 6-5.

Jakupovic left the square at the beginning of her coughing fit before he bent down and fell on his knees. The members of the Australian Open medical team helped her get up and brought her out of the stadium.

“I had chest pain when I warmed up at 9:00 am,” Jakupovic told reporters. “After about 25 minutes, I got trouble like an asthma attack that I didn’t have.

“So I called the physiotherapist on the square and I felt better. After a while, at the end of the second sentence, the physiotherapist came back, I thought I was better. The points got bigger and I couldn’t on the square exhale. I couldn’t get up. “

Australian bushfires have killed more than 20 people, burned around 24 million acres, and caused poor air quality across the country.

Tournament officials suspended the game on Tuesday morning due to poor air quality, but said conditions improved. Other decisions related to the game will be made by the Australian Open medical team, the Bureau of Meteorology and scientists from EPA Victoria.

EPA Victoria said Melbourne air quality on Tuesday and Wednesday should be dangerous before improving to a moderate Thursday and Friday.

“As always, the health and safety of our players, staff and fans are a priority,” said the Australian Open statement.

Jakupovic, 28, is number 180 in the women’s tennis association’s world ranking. She has never left the round of 128 in a Grand Slam. Before her game against Voegele, the Slovenian published several photos and videos of her Instagram story that showed the smoky sky around the Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne.

Voegele wrote “get better” on an Instagram post on Tuesday, including a photo of Jakupovic during her coughing fit.

Several tennis stars have complained about air quality, which led to the most important games at the Australian Open. The Australian men’s player Bernard Tomic complained of tiredness and shortness of breath. Canadian female player Eugenie Bouchard took a medical break during her qualifier.

The game of the former number 1 in the world against the German Laura Siegmund was canceled on Tuesday at the Kooyong Classic in Melbourne due to poor air quality. Sharapova and Siegmund complained to the umpire before the match was canceled.

Elina Svitolina – number 5 in the world – tweeted so that the tournament can take effect on Tuesday.

“Why do we have to wait until something bad happens to do something,” Svitolina wrote.

Former men’s player Gilles Simon criticized the organizers of the Australian Open.

“If we find doctors who say playing at 45 degrees at the (Australian Open) is not dangerous, and referees who say that the wet grass at Wimbledon is not slippery, we have to be able to be an expert to find that air quality is sufficient, right, “Simon tweeted.

The Australian Open ends on February 2nd.