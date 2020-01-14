Australian Open player has dropped out due to smoking cough

In depressing situations, a player who took part in the qualifying rounds of the Australian Open had to withdraw from the tournament after a coughing spell caused by the shocking air quality in Melbourne.

Slovenian hopeful Dalila Jakupovic had nullified her open aspirations after succumbing to breathing problems in the second set of her matchup against Switzerland Stefanie Vögele, After one set and shortly before equalizing for the second after six games, Jakupovic collapsed on the pitch due to an allegedly “terrible” coughing fit before deciding to retire after medical treatment.

Davila Jakupovic retires after a terrible coughing fit and difficulty breathing in the heavy, polluted air in Melbourne. Terrible scenes pic.twitter.com/EPQUlf9DpF

The footage of the incident shows a clearly desperate Jakupovic trying to catch his breath and concerned officials rushing to her side.

Dalila Jakupovic canceled her #OpenOpen qualifier after suffering from a coughing fit while playing in the thick smoke of the #AustralianFires. pic.twitter.com/WAJv6TzTjW

Jakupovic received medical treatment several times during the game after complaining of breathing difficulties in the first set.

Australian Open officials had previously interrupted training sessions and qualifiers because of Melbourne air quality, which has fluctuated between “dangerous” and “very unhealthy” levels since the city’s smoke screen last night. However, this suspension was lifted at 11:00 a.m. and the game could resume after air quality specialists received advice.

For Jakupovic, however, this seems to have proven to be of little comfort. Photos from the arena show a barely visible skyline of the city, which is behind a thick blanket of smoke.

Scoreboard about the first resignation of the Australian Open, Dalila Jakupovic. Behind the scoreboard you can see the air quality that has apparently deteriorated in the past hour. pic.twitter.com/1htPVZrB6X

Officials are said to hope that the smoke will stop completely in time for the actual tournament, which starts next Monday. If not, after today’s incident, serious questions about player safety need to be raised.

