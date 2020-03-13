Australian pacer Kane Richardson quarantined as coronavirus test results await – cricket

Australian colleague Kane Richardson has been quarantined after being tested for coronavirus (COVID-19) and will miss Australia’s first ODI against New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday. Richardson reported a sore throat on the eve of the first ODI and Australian cricket medical staff did not take the chance and decided to test it on COVID-19, the results of which are still pending.

With Richardson of the first ODI, pacer Sean Abbott was invited to join the squad as a cover.

“Our medical staff treat this typical throat infection, but we follow Australian government protocols that require us to keep Kane away from other members of the department and perform appropriate tests since he has returned from an international trip in the last 14 days.” cricket.com.au quoted a spokesman for Cricket Australia.

“Once we receive the test results and Kane recovers in the next few days, we expect him to rejoin the team. We will not comment further until something changes,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Cricket Australia announced that the ODI series between Australia and New Zealand would be played behind closed doors due to a coronavirus outbreak. Fans who bought tickets will be refunded.

Coronavirus was first discovered in Wuhan, China’s Hubei province in late December, and has since spread worldwide.

He has had a strong influence on sporting events around the world. BCCI has decided to hold the remaining two matches of the India-South Africa series behind closed doors in Lukavna and Calcutta. The final day of the Ranji Trophy finals will also go the same route.

The PCB late Thursday announced that the remaining PSL matches would be played behind closed doors.

More than 134,000 people were infected with COVID-19, over 4,700 died and 68,000 recovered.

About 600 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the UK with eight deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Welfare.

On Wednesday, World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the COVID-19 epidemic could be characterized as a pandemic.

In India, the current infection rate is 74 years.

