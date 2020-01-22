Australian poo joggers who are judged by the strength of their respective idiot

Australia is home to many famous things. We have Sharon Strzelecki, for a. I’m chickens too. We also have an abundance of poo joggers, whose idiots have become known for their daring defecations.

There are many things to consider when evaluating the art form that publicly produces a turd burger. That’s why I rated the shit show based on four factors: stealth, bravery, endurance and squattage. Without further ado I greet the fucking Olympics: a ranking of all Australian poo joggers.

It is serious business. Let’s take the plunge (r).

Roxy Jacenko‘S Paddington Poo Jogger, AKA, the unfortunate soul captured in a CCTV appearance in front of the PR personality’s office, is sure to have some weight in the Influence Department, get mass reporting and a coveted spot on Jacenko’s Instagram. The Paddington Poo Jogger gets the most points in the stealth department, as it is probably smartest to drop a sucker behind a large object and not in the middle of the footpath. However, this is to their disadvantage when it comes to points of bravery. Jacenko claimed that this was not “the first visit” and praise to Paddo Poo Jogger for her persistence. Crouch game, in my humble opinion, is a little too stooped, confined, and cumbersome.

Stealth: 7

Bravery: 2

Persistence: 6

Occupation: 3

Total: 18th

The anonymous Pyrmont Poo jogger, who shit in front of a bottle shop last year, has received great respect from the exposed droppings voters for her fearlessness – I mean, we’re talking in the middle of the way … in broad daylight … without even trying behind the bin to shit the corner. The Pyrmont Poo Jogger didn’t have Decorum. Rumor has it that this wasn’t her first rectal rodeo, so we have no choice but to be a constant queen.

Stealth: 1

Bravery: 10

Persistence: 3

Occupation: 7

Total: 21

This would simply not be a fair ranking for Australian poo joggers if the King of Crafty Craps, Mr. Poo Jogger himself, did not get first place. 64 years old Andrew Douglas Macintosh, a corporate big dog from Brisbane, is said to have put 30 unjustified dumps on the streets and in Greenslopes’ private homes. It was so secret that community members had to work out a plan to catch it. Had he not inevitably been caught by a resident’s night vision camera, he would have received the well-deserved 10/10 for stealth.

His crouch? Relaxed. His expression? Undisturbed and iconic. His legacy? Timeless.

Stealth: 9

Bravery: 5

Endurance: 10

Occupation: 7

Total: 31