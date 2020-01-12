Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison proposes a royal commission to respond to the street fire

Loading...

January 12 (UPI) – Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Sunday that he would propose a royal commission for the Bushfire crisis that affects the country.

Published by ABC Australia insiderMorrison told host David Speers that the investigation will investigate how the government should respond to and offer assistance to those affected by the flames, who have killed more than 20 people and destroyed more than 2,000 houses.

“I think that would be necessary and I will make a proposal from the cabinet for this purpose,” he said. “But it has to be done in consultation with states and territories.”

Morrison added that the fires have caused constitutional agencies to “push their limits” and for the first time put the federal government in a position to take action.

“I think this has created an environment where, for the first time, I believe people have wanted the federal government to be more directly involved in responding to these national disasters,” he said.

The prime minister also pointed out that fires could cause the government to change its 2030 emissions reduction target, which is currently aimed at reducing emissions to 26-28 percent below 2005 levels.

“We want to reduce emissions and do the best possible job while getting better,” he said. “I want to do that with a balanced policy that recognizes Australia’s broader economic and social interests.”