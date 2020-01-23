Australian Red Cross Announces $ 11 Million in Administrative Expenses

Up to $ 11 million in donations for the Australian Red Cross’s Bushfire appeal could be spent on administrative fees, according to a recent statement by the organization.

The news comes after the charity has been forced to reevaluate its latest financial plan. This suggested that much of the funds raised specifically for this year’s ongoing bushfire crisis be kept for future disasters. Obviously, this plan has prevented a lot of public backlash.

“We have people in tents, in lounges, in caravan parks, on exhibition grounds, people who sleep poorly on their burned-out lots and they don’t want to hear about a three-year program,” said the liberal MP from Bega Andrew Constance said press.

So far, a total of $ 115 million has been donated under the Bushfire call, compared to yesterday’s estimate of $ 95 million. However, up to $ 11 million of this could be used to cover administrative costs

Although $ 11 million sounds (and indeed does) sound like a sum of money, this is equivalent to an administrative fee of around 9.5%. An administration fee of around 10% is considered quite high for charities, but is by no means unusual.

Director of the Australian Red Cross for emergencies Noel Clement also told 7 messages that this number represents the maximum budget for administrative costs and that the actual number is likely to be significantly lower.

“We don’t expect to spend 10 cents on the dollar,” said Clement. “We have an obligation not to spend anymore.”

“We know from past experience that we spend a lot less, and we’ll work on that.”

While the thought that $ 11 million will not go to the bushfire victims is enough to make anyone angry, the Australian Commission for Charities and Nonprofits has previously found that administrative costs are not a fair measure to take whether a charity is operating or not worth a donation.

“The main problem with using administrative costs to provide information about the charities to support is that the information is an unreliable indicator of how real donations make a difference in the community,” said the ACNC CHOICE,

“Some charities make a real difference in the community and have relatively high administration costs. Some charities may be less effective but have low administration costs.”

Despite the high administrative fee, the Australian Red Cross is committed to providing the much needed funds faster. So far, the charity has provided $ 7 million in funding in the form of 700 individual grants of $ 10,000.

“We are now paying a million dollars a day and we want to accelerate this further. We know the support is needed now,” said Clement.

The Australian Red Cross Poppy Brown has also confirmed in one ABC Interview that all means are used to help immediately and in the long term after this year’s Bushfire crisis. The funds will be made available in the next three years. She confirmed that the money would not be used for future natural disasters, as previously suggested.

I am not saying that the Australian Red Cross is the best charity in the world, but I am not saying that it is the worst. If you are donating money to a charity or organization, you should do your research to ensure that your views are consistent and that your money is flowing where you think it is right.

If you are interested in donating to charity, you can do so ACNC site You can view the total income and expenses of all registered nonprofits in Australia before making a decision.

Image:

AAP Images / DAN PELED