Australian researchers play a key role in disease research

Australian researchers have been hired to paint a clearer picture of the deadly new coronavirus to clear the way for potential vaccine testing.

The CSIRO was interviewed by a global group that wants to ward off epidemics to determine the key characteristics of the virus.

The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) wants to know how long it takes for the virus to develop and multiply, how it affects the respiratory tract and how it is transmitted.

Researchers at the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity in Melbourne were the first to replicate the virus outside of China this week. (AAP)

The CSIRO will conduct research at the Australian Animal Health Laboratory, a high-security facility in Victoria’s Geelong.

It is the only physical security laboratory of its kind in Australia and one of only five in the world.

Once they know more about the virus that has killed more than 200 people in China, CSIRO scientists can begin testing vaccines developed by a consortium led by CEPI.

The consortium, which includes both CSIRO and the University of Queensland, was founded in the hope of reducing the time it takes to develop vaccines from years to weeks.

The 2019 novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) was identified as the cause of the outbreak of a respiratory disease that was first identified in Wuhan. (AAP)

Dr. Larry Marshall, CEO of CSIRO, believes that the company’s unique animal and human health, genetics, data and machine learning skills can help fight the virus.

“As a national science agency, we can help bring together all disciplines and experts from across the system to address this major global health challenge,” he said.

The laboratory-made virus, developed by the first patient diagnosed in Australia, helps accurately diagnose the disease around the world.

The CSIRO claims to be working with both the Peter Doherty Institute and the University of Queensland, where vaccine development began.

Coronavirus deaths have increased to 204 and the World Health Organization has declared the disease to be a public health emergency.

The total number of people infected in Australia rose to nine after two new cases were confirmed on Thursday evening.