Australian stocks are stronger

Australian stocks hit new highs for a fifth consecutive day in a continuing wave of investor confidence.

The S&P / ASX200 benchmark rose 24.4 points or 0.35 percent on Monday to AEDT’s 7088.5 at noon after hitting a new high of 7092.5 in morning trade.

The broader All Ordinaries rose 25.9 points, or 0.36 percent, to 7206.2.

The S & P / ASX200 continues its all-time highs reached on Friday after China’s economic data showed better-than-expected growth.

It rose 1.95 percent during the week and 5.69 percent this year.

Most sectors rose in morning trading, but the material index was the biggest winner at 195.2 points or 1.35 percent at 14,702.9 points.

Major mining stocks rose, and the BHP rose 71 cents, or 1.75 percent, to $ 41.31 at noon at AEDT, while the Rio Tinto rose $ 1.51 to $ 106.75.

Stephen Innes, Asia-Pacific market strategist at AxiTrader, says the tailwind from better than expected data continues to support equity markets.

US stocks were trading at record levels, and Europeans hit new highs on Friday after Chinese growth data reassured investors.

“Indeed, there is a belief that global growth will continue to pick up speed in the coming months as significant downside risks to the global economy have been averted and fears of a possible recession have subsided, with data suggesting the possibility,” he said.

The indices for consumer discretionary, consumer staples, telecommunications, industry and utilities were lower at noon.

Kogan shares fell 20 percent at the start of trading after the retail and service business released a business update that investors didn’t like. Towards noon, they fell $ 1.22, or 15.43%, to $ 6.715.

Wesfarmers and Qantas also declined, the airline lost seven cents, or 0.98 percent, to $ 7.08.

US stocks also rebounded to new records over the week, and optimism spread across Europe.

The Australian dollar bought AEDT 0.68 cents at noon.