Australian stocks plunge as fears of coronavirus scare investors away

Australian stocks were pounded at the start of trading as concerns remain about the effects of the coronavirus epidemic on the global economy.

The Australian benchmark index S & P / ASX200 fell Monday by 113.4 points or 1.62 percent to 6903.8 points at 1015 AEDT, while the broader All Ordinaries index fell 120.1 points or 1.69 percent to 7001, 1 point fell.

The energy sector was hit the hardest, with its index falling 3.77 percent after 15 minutes of trading.

The ASX fell more than 113 points in early trading. (AAP)

There will be a lot of local financial data this week as the company’s reporting season gets off to a serious start.

But everyone will be excited to see what happens in China when the mainland stock exchanges are closed on Monday for the first time since a long break due to the fatal coronavirus epidemic.

The Australian dollar bought 66.87 cents after $ 67.19 when the market closed on Friday.

A man checks the blackboard in front of the local pharmacy for results of the government lottery mask for coronavirus in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, February 2, 2020. (EPA / AAP)