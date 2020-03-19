Australian Survivor S6 Postponed Amid Coronavirus Journey Ban

Year 6 of Australian Survivor has officially been postponed to avoid further more spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

In accordance to Network 10, production on the sixth season of the Australian leg of the franchise has been postponed next latest vacation bans amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Following the Australian Government’s most recent guidance on abroad journey, plus discussions with the Fijian Government, production of the new season of Australian Survivor has been postponed,” a spokesperson advised 10 Daily.

“While this information is disappointing, the overall health and safety of everybody involved with the show is our number a single precedence. We will update everyone on when creation will get started as shortly as we can.”

The information will come following the show’s host Jonathan LaPaglia (our man JLP) was not able to attend this season’s finale thanks to the recent travel ban, only being able to surface through satellite when Aussie reality Television king Osher Gunsberg usually takes the reigns for the season finale.

“The welfare of everybody involved in our demonstrates is our amount one particular priority so the filming will not have a reside audience and host Jonathan LaPaglia will continue to be in the United states rather than journey to Australia,” a spokesperson stated earlier this week.

Survivor’s postponement follows plenty of shows forgoing reside audiences or cancelling broadcasts as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic. z

Australian Survivor season 6 was established to premiere later in 2020, but it’s unclear if and when we’ll be viewing it on our screens.

