Australian village ready to blow The Beast

BURRAGATE, Australia (AP) – As the sky darkened and smoke rose through the village, those who crouched at the fire station felt like “The Beast” was finally getting through. But the devastating fire only crept closer and stuck out a few careful fingers before falling asleep again when the wind stopped.

The tired Burragate volunteer firefighters returned to bed early Saturday after a week of worry and false alarms. Many have had enough. If the fire burns through their city in Southeast Australia, they say, they want the work to continue so they can start cleaning up.

“I would prefer if it doesn’t come, but if it does, stop teasing,” said Joe Seamons, who is committed to calling what is officially called the border fire “The Beast.” ,

Resident Joe Alvaro put it bluntly. “I just want to get it over there with blood,” he said.

Across Australia, forest fires have killed at least 27 people, including a Saturday firefighter, and have burned more than 2,000 homes since September. They have drawn international attention to climate change and created political problems for Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who has been criticized for his inadequate response.

The forest fires have been lurking near Burragate for over a week, filling the sky with harmful smoke that burns people’s eyes and makes them cough. The sun has turned red and distant hills have disappeared behind a veil of haze.

The village in New South Wales is tiny with about 100 inhabitants according to the last census, although some locals say there are less than half of it. Without shops or bars, the fire station has become the center of the community. Sometimes they host movie nights there. On Friday, the station filled with donations, more carrots, and toothbrushes than people knew how to do.

On Friday night, a convoy of trucks – some of them from the army and others with a volunteer fire department – rolled into the city with strong winds. At some point, more than 30 people were at the station hoping to save lives and houses, and were preparing to retreat to the interior when the flames were too violent.

Among them was Bill King, a chief of operations at the US Forest Service in Colorado. It is part of a mutual agreement that sends more than 250 Americans to Australia to help fight the flames. He is also the father of a 3 month old daughter and jokes that he sleeps better in his job.

When some of the convoys moved to other cities, the volunteers stayed on site, drinking espresso from a reworked machine and browsing maps.

The retired Seamons said he and his wife moved to Burragate because they no longer wanted to live in a crowded city. But he said her lifestyle was affected by three years of drought, as his garden plants died and his apple trees failed to produce fruit.

Lately he’s been inside and the fan will escape the smoke. Some places in Australia have poorer air quality than New Delhi or Beijing due to the fires. Seamons said he had had enough of the beast.

“Hopefully it’s fed up with Burragate,” he said. “But I don’t wish anyone else either.”

Alvaro said he was ready for the fire on Friday.

“When I saw the smoke and everything, I was relieved,” he said. “I thought, come and get it.”

But now he hopes that if the weather forecast is favorable for the next week, the firefighters will finally be able to move from the defense against the fire to an attack. He said he just hoped that he wouldn’t have to endure the stress of another night on high alert.

And when the fire comes, he said, he’ll fight it all the way.

“We are a pretty close community. There are some nice people here,” said Alvaro, “so it’s worth protecting.”

