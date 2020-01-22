Australian ways of life rise in smoke when new bush fires start

SYDNEY – The stuff of Australian life – the sun-drenched way of healthy outdoor living that has been luring people to the continent for decades – is under attack.

The unprecedented forest fires, which killed at least 28 people, burned an area almost the size of England, and covered cities with toxic smoke, also dealt a psychological blow to the nation. Many Australians fear that more of these extreme weather-related disasters could threaten the fresh air lifestyle for which the nation is famous.

“This will change the whole way we organize our lives,” said Angela Rintoul, a 39-year-old Melbourne health researcher who was stranded in the seaside resort of Mallacoota on the southeast coast at 17 months old son Rex, partner and parent, when fire swept into the city in the last days of 2019.

They were protecting themselves in a movie theater with around 650 others as the flames raced through the main street. Rintoul and her family were eventually evacuated on an Australian Navy transport ship. She fears spending summer vacation on the beach or in the wild could be too risky.

Rintoul said the crisis that burned more than 10 million hectares in all six Australian states, destroyed more than 3,000 houses and an estimated 1 billion animals made her think about bigger things than vacation plans: “Our future in general, what we leave to our children and the world we create for them. “

Prime Minister Scott Morrison coordinated a nationwide response, deployed 3,000 reservists to help the mostly volunteer rural fire departments, and pledged $ 2 billion to rebuild the country. Nonetheless, he has refused to step up efforts to contain CO2 emissions at the expense of jobs and growth, and instead has focused on the practical measures that Australia can take to become more resilient to climate-related threats: building dams, clearing land and discriminatory about where houses can be built.

However, climate control is outside any government. The crisis in Australia is a wake-up call for individuals to shake off the lethargy that has long frustrated efforts to slow global warming and to take personal responsibility for the impact it has on their lives.

Australian children who were brought up to play outdoor games and sun protection were shuttered during this fire season to escape the sometimes most dangerous air in the world. The well-tended beaches became refuge for thousands of vacationers who fled massive fires in forested coastal communities. Dozens of national parks – home to remote walks and campsites, eucalyptus trees, wallabies and koalas – have closed, even if they haven’t burned out yet.

This trajectory has parallels to wildfire-ravaged California, which is perhaps the most obvious equivalent of Australia in the northern hemisphere. Both Australia and the Golden State have hot and dry summers, beaches, forests, and vineyards, and both seem to be on a collision course with a changing climate.

Government and United Nations scientists have been warning about the frequency and extent of bushfires in Australia since at least 2007. According to the Bureau of Meteorology, dangerous bushfire conditions are piling up, with the season beginning earlier in the south and eastern parts of Australia.

It is difficult to exaggerate the affinity of Australians for the sea, the beach and the “bush” – a collective term for rural life. During the summer vacation season, which peaked in January, Australia’s urban populations flowed into the coastal bays and green hinterland. The cities swell with the visitors and the campsites are suddenly overcrowded. This is where the fires hit the hardest.

For those staying in Brisbane, Sydney, or Melbourne, summer is usually a time of barbecuing, outdoor festivals, and cooling off in the outdoor pool. Bushfires are usually a distant distraction.

This changed on November 11 when the authorities said Sydney was facing a “catastrophic” fire hazard for the first time. Since then, the winds have sporadically blown thick smoke from the outer flames.

The rhythm is now different in the city, where grassy parks and famous strips of sand like Bondi Beach are usually bustling with runners, exercise classes and families.

Nicholas Chapman, who does outdoor workouts about 2 miles from the Sydney Opera House in Rushcutters Bay, says the smoke on the worst days of the past month has left his customers stunned, dehydrated and breathless, and his eyes have started to cry. He started moving classes indoors.

“It’s a big change in the way you think how you live,” said Chapman. “I have a little girl and there were days when I didn’t take her to the park to walk around. When did an Australian have to think about it? It’s really sad.”

According to doctors, children are most at risk from the harmful particles of wood smoke. The tiny substance can become embedded in the lungs and increase the risk of cardiovascular and respiratory diseases and cancer.

This fallout particularly worries Kathy Patrick, the managing director of Kidz Child Care, which has five preschool centers in eastern New South Wales. This season’s smoke has kept kids in the house more than ever, and Patrick said she needs to temporarily close the southernmost terrain after the fires hit Batemans Bay just before New Year’s.

“I think it could be part of the new normal,” said Patrick, who has been in the childcare industry for more than two decades. “It will be very sad for our children that they will not be playing outdoors.”

Patrick, an asthmatic, said she needed to increase her medication and feared the children would develop more health problems. The enviable life she loved? “It kind of disappeared,” she said.

Even Australians who weren’t directly affected by the fires were overwhelmed with images of the catastrophe: charred cattle, dying koalas, fire-burned lots, and rural skies in the morning that turned black from the smoke at midnight.

The images were so disturbing that they could prevent people from visiting them, said Simon Westaway, executive director of the Australian Tourism Industry Council, which represents over 8,000 tourism companies. “Our concern is that this will really hurt people’s heads,” said Westaway.

Instead, a new Tourism Australia advertisement by singer Kylie Minogue, which is supposed to appeal to potential visitors from Great Britain, shows what has been lost in the bush fires. The three-minute video shows golden beaches, koalas under a blue sky in Sydney and haze-free cricket matches.

Rob Vickers, owner of Aussie Boatshed’s rental business in Forster, a coastal town three hours’ drive north of Sydney, says the fires are already scaring people away.

Bush fires north of Forster covered the city with smoke in October and deposited ashes on the surrounding beaches. Vickers says kayak rentals have dried up and demand has not yet recovered.

“I think everyone was a little too scared to leave their home,” said Vickers, who was evacuated from his home twice last year because of the fire risk. “If we got that every summer, it would be devastating.”

Critics of those who link the crisis to climate change argue that Australia, the driest inhabited continent, is no stranger to fire and drought. However, this is not an ordinary cycle. According to the Australian Meteorology Bureau, the past year has been the hottest since 1910 and the driest since 1900.

“This is no child’s play,” said David Bowman, professor of pyrogeography and fire science at the University of Tasmania, who has been studying bushfires in Australia for 40 years. “We will have to change.”

