Australians for murder in Singapore could avoid capital punishment

A former Melbourne podiatrist could escape a Singapore death sentence despite being accused of murdering his wife and dog.

The prosecutor asked Paul Leslie Quirk for an additional three weeks to conduct additional psychiatric tests, and lawyers offered to relatives to interview the reviewers.

Death from hanging can fall off the table if it turns out that a mental state has contributed to the alleged murder of 48-year-old Christina Khoo Gek Hwa.

Quirk appeared calm during his appearance on a video link at the State Courts in Singapore, his only words “Please English” when asked about his preferred language.

The short hearing took place three weeks after the neighbors’ allegation that they had heard Ms. Khoo Gek Hwa’s desperate screams from the couple’s third-floor apartment and saw Quirk armed with a large stick and hurling her barking pet dog from the balcony ,

The mother of a child was found to be unresponsive inside.

The residents said 9News that they had seen the couple often in the pool area of ​​their apartment complex, seemingly normal and happy.

After a long career in Melbourne, Quirk worked as a podiatrist in Singapore for three years.

“The shocking thing is that I met him for a podiatrist appointment three weeks ago. Your typical outgoing Australian who would explain things on a simpler level,” one patient wrote on Facebook.

Another wrote: “He was my podiatrist at the Punggol Polyclinic. Kind boy.”

Quirk is being remanded in the medical area of ​​Changi Prison and will be tried again in the middle of next month.