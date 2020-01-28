Australians warned not to “rethink” all trips to China amid coronavirus crackdown

The Australian government is now advising all travelers to “rethink” their trips to China because a new strain of coronavirus has broken out that has already killed 106 people in the nation and caused more than 4,500 infections worldwide.

The official SmartTraveller website now warns potential travelers who may be quarantined due to their health or previous location, and urges visitors to avoid Hubei province completely.

The warning comes days after Hubei, which is believed to be the epicenter of the virus outbreak, has been subjected to stringent restrictions by the Chinese government.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that at least 400 Australians trapped in the province have asked for consular support. Australian officials are slated to arrive today to bring them out of the region.

According to SmartTraveller, the volatility of the situation should be avoided.

“The Chinese authorities have restricted travel to parts of the country and may extend these restrictions in the short term,” the website said.

In a statement, Foreign Minister Marise Payne this morning someone with the symptoms of a respiratory disease urged them to contact their doctor.

We now recommend that you rethink the need to travel to China as a whole, as local authorities have introduced new # corona virus and travel restrictions. Do not go to the #Hubei province. Ask your doctor about symptoms of respiratory disease. https://t.co/8HM6dAGpM7

– Marise Payne (@MarisePayne) January 28, 2020

Five people have received a positive virus finding in Australia. NSW Minister of Health Brad Hazzard advised NSW families who recently returned from China to take their children away from school as a precaution.

German officials said yesterday that they had detected the first person-to-person transmission of the virus. They said a man was infected by a colleague who had recently traveled from China. Citing German health officials, The Guardian reports that the 33-year-old man is “fine”.

Although there are serious concerns about the virus, yesterday NSW Health was forced to destroy erroneous statements circulating online.

“This post is not from NSW Health or any related organization. In addition, there is no entity like the “Department for Diseasology Parramatta,” the statement said.

NSW Health has been made aware of a widespread social media post that warns people not to consume …

Posted by NSW Health on Monday, January 27, 2020

All in all, if you want to get advice about this virus online, it’s best to contact the official authorities for information, not a fraudulent local Facebook group.

