Australia’s already high beer tax rises again on Monday

In a rather bleak message for those of you who want to fight one or ten foam dogs in February, the already prohibitive alcohol tax in Australia will rise again next Monday as the federal government is constantly trying to increase the beer tax twice a year.

The excise duty rates for alcohol are indexed twice a year according to the applicable government guidelines. The next indexation is planned for Monday, which means that drinkers across the country will face a tax increase of around 1.2%.

In real terms, this corresponds to a tax increase of around USD 0.27 per box with 5% beer. A negligible amount on paper, but considering that these increases are occurring twice a year, this adds up to a decent clip every year.

Currently, a 24-can or blunt plate with 5% beer costs $ 22.82 alcohol tax. As of Monday, that rises to $ 23.09. A carton of 5% beer and a retail price of $ 53.99 accounts for 42.77% of the total price. If excise duty hikes are passed on to consumers – and it’s a fair bet that this will be the case – an increase in the storage price of beer can be expected.

Australians are currently paying around $ 2.23 in taxes per liter of alcohol sold. This gives us the fourth highest tax rate for beer in the world. For comparison: Germany pays around 28 cents per liter, while the USA is even lower at 12 cents. In reality, Australians pay about 700% more tax on beer than people in the United States.

These excise duties are also a huge spinner for the federal government’s coffers. The government has estimated that it saved approximately $ 3.6 billion in alcohol tax in the past fiscal year.

The consumption tax is expected to be adjusted again on August 1, 2020.

Image:

AAP