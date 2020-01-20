Australia’s blazing kangaroo valley calls tourists back to life

A view of the main street of the Kangaroo Valley, Australia January 20, 2020. – Reuters image

KANGAROO VALLEY, January 20 – Seriously hit companies in the fire-ravaged Kangaroo Valley, Australia, are demanding tourists return as soon as the forest fires are under control and fear that businesses and jobs will be lost if the all-clear is not given.

The tourism industry estimates that the fires that raged during the holiday season have already cost nearly AUD 1 billion (RM 2.79 billion).

Kangaroo Valley, a wildlife paradise 150 km south of Sydney, was hard hit when the video of blazing forests became global and deterred holidaymakers from home and abroad.

Now several rainy days and an interruption in the heat wave have reduced the number of active fires in the densely populated southeast of the country.

“Many tourists were asked not to come because of the danger of bush fires,” says Andi Csantos, a resident who organizes a donation dinner for the city.

“This risk is now completely gone. And it is really important that people come and support our community so that our business can continue. ‘

Traditionally, the weeks from November to New Year are the busiest time for the region, which has lost more than 30 houses due to the flames.

“I just have to have confidence and help my employees to support them,” says restaurant owner Monique Moul, who has seen her business halve in recent weeks.

In the city center, flanked by dozens of one-story shops and wooden houses, holidaymakers are slowly making their way back.

“The sooner we come back to support them, the more they will survive. If not, some cannot, ”said Sam Thoma, a Sydney traveler.

The Australian government contributed millions in aid to the tourism industry over the weekend, accounting for more than 3 percent of the country’s annual economic output and one of 13 jobs.

While rain and cooler weather have reduced the risk of fire in the past few days, authorities warn that hotter conditions will come back later in the week. – Reuters