Australia’s Cardinal Pell urged Christians to embrace the role of suffering

MELBOURNE – Suffering must be embraced and redeemed through service even as a result of a miscarriage of justice, Australia’s Cardinal George Pell, who spent 404 days in prison before his alleged sexual abuse. was eliminated this week, written Saturday.

Claiming his innocence, the highest-ranking Roman Catholic cleric imprisoned in the child abuse crisis in the church encouraged Christians to help those suffering during the coronavirus crisis.

“Christians see Christ in all who are suffering – victims, sick, elderly – and are obligated to help,” Pell wrote in his Christmas message to Weekend Australian, accompanied by a photo where he was wearing clothes of his cardinal.

“I only spent 13 months in prison for one crime I had never committed, one failure after another (…) But with each blow it was a comfort to know that I could offer it to God for some good intentions, such as turning the mass of suffering into spiritual energy. “

A powerful government-appointed inquiry in 2017 found widespread instances of child abuse, often covered, at several thousand Australian institutions, more than half of which are religious.

“The crisis of sexual abuse has destroyed thousands of victims,” ​​Pell, who was released by the High Court on appeal, wrote in his piece. “From many points of view, the crisis is bad for the Catholic church as well, but it hurts us with a moral cancer and it’s good.”

He added, “Also, some will see COVID-19 as a bad time for those who claim to believe in a good and just God.”

Although fewer than a quarter of Australians declare themselves Catholic, the church has entered abuse scandals in closing several parishes and its schools still register a fifth of all student in Australia, government data.

Before going free on Tuesday, 78-year-old Pell, a former Vatican administrator and a polarizing figure in Australia for his conservative views, was serving a six-year sentence for sexually assaulting two. teen choirboys in the 1990s.

“Everyone addresses some questions,” Pell wrote. “What should I do in this situation? Why so much misery and suffering? And why did it happen to me? Why coronavirus infection?” (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)